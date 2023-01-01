Across the town's river, a good 20-minute walk away from the Chagall Art Center, is the Marc Chagall House Museum, where the artist lived as a child for 13 years between 1897 and 1910 – a period beautifully evoked in his autobiography, My Life.

The simple, small house survived the war and was converted into a museum in 1996. It contains photographs of Chagall and his family, various possessions of theirs and some period furniture. It leads out into a large garden and is very evocative of a simple Jewish-Russian childhood. Call ahead to arrange a tour of the house in English.