Assumption Cathedral

Belarus

Vitsebsk's two most prominent churches command high ground in the Old Town above the spot where the tiny Visba River empties into the Dvina. The larger church is the reconstructed Assumption Cathedral, which has splendid views of the Dvina from its plaza and a rather sterile interior. A stairway leads down to the river from the plaza.

