Ў Gallery of Contemporary Art

This well-established gallery and cultural centre heralded a shift in the artistic landscape when it relocated to vul Kastrychnitskaya in 2018. It is named after a letter unique to the Belarusian language called 'u nieskladovaye', a symbol of sorts of the Belarusian national identity. This is one of the rare places where you'll hear some Belarusian being spoken. It lures the very best local contemporary visual and multimedia artists to two cavernous post-industrial exhibition spaces.

Attached is a great wine bar.