3-Day Srimangal Tour

Day-1: Reaching Srimangal• Pick up at 7.00 am from the hotel/residence, transfer to Bus stop which will take you to Srimangal. It is a 4-5 hours journey from Dhaka. We will provide private vehicle for a group of 3 person or more.• Check into the eco-resort in Srimangal. You may also ask us to book resort in tea garden which might be confirmed up on availability.• After lunch, explore nearby tea gardens in Srimangal by Riding Cycle. Visit a tea factory to see the process of making tea.• After returning to the hotel and freshen up, go for dinner on a local restaurant.• Overnight stay at Srimangal.Day-2: Exploring wildlife at Lawachara National Park, Srimangal• Start early morning for a rewarding wildlife trek through the Lawachara National Park. We take the 3 hours trail for the maximum opportunity to see wildlife, specially the Hollock Gibbons for which is this forest famous for.• After breakfast, continue sight-seeing. Lunch at a local restaurant.• Return to the hotel and take some rest.• Spend the evening by riding local boats at the beautiful Madhabpur lake.• Dinner at a local restaurant. Overnight stay at srimangal.Day-03: Hiking at Rajkandi Reserve Forest to Hamham Waterfalls or Baikkar Beel• Start early morning and drive toward Rajkandi Reserve Forest on a old model 4×4 car through a broken muddy road. Arrive at Kalabanpara village in the edge of the forest in 1.5 hours, and start laborious trekking through the Rajkandi Reserve Forest to discover Hamham Waterfalls. You need to track 3 hours through the up and down hills to reach the waterfalls. Upon arrival on the waterfall, we’ll have 01 hour break to have lunch, and start our return journey. we’ll hike 3-4 hours through knee deep water to Kalabanpara, and drive back to Srimangal in the evening. If water level is higher than usual because of rain, we’ll return on the same hilly way.OR• Very Early in the morning we towards Baikkar Beel for bird watching. You will find thousands of birds chanting your name and roming around. We will walk through the bush and ride watch tower to have a close look at the birds life.• We will have lunch and start our return journey to Dhaka leaving back tea garden in the evening.• Drop at your hotel/residence at late evening. End of the tour.