Welcome to Rangamati

Rangamati is the most popular destination in the Chittagong Hill Tracts for Bangladeshi visitors, who come to enjoy the scenic splendour of Kaptai Lake, the country’s largest artificial lake, which was created in 1960 for hydroelectricity. The lake, dotted with islands, is unquestionably beautiful, and a boat trip across it is a fantastic way to spend a day out here, but it’s worth knowing that approximately 100,000 Adivasis – mostly Chakma – were displaced when it was created, and around 40% of the land they previously cultivated was submerged forever.