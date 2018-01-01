Welcome to Rangamati

Rangamati is the most popular destination in the Chittagong Hill Tracts for Bangladeshi visitors, who come to enjoy the scenic splendour of Kaptai Lake, the country’s largest artificial lake, which was created in 1960 for hydroelectricity. The lake, dotted with islands, is unquestionably beautiful, and a boat trip across it is a fantastic way to spend a day out here, but it’s worth knowing that approximately 100,000 Adivasis – mostly Chakma – were displaced when it was created, and around 40% of the land they previously cultivated was submerged forever.

At 08:00 am your English-speaking tour guide will pick you up from your hotel in Chittagong and leave for Rangamati. On arrival Rangamati around 10:00 am visit Tribal Museum, Buddhist Temple at Rajban Vihara, Chakma’s King’s Palace, Tribal weaving factory and Parjatan Hanging Bridge, Rangamati.  Later enjoy a relaxing 3-hour cruise in the Kaptai Lake, one of Asia's largest man-made lake, known for crystal clear water and beautiful scenery. Then visit the hill top tribal village near Shuvolong Waterfalls and also stop by the water spring and forested hills. Enjoy delicious lunch on the hill top tribal restaurant at “Tuk Tuki” or “Peda Ting Ting” surrounded by panoramic lake of blue water. When the tour concludes, you will be transferred back to Chittagong and dropped off you at your hotel in Chittagong.
