Private Tour: Bandarban Day Trip from Chittagong
Begin the day at 8:00 am as your guide picks you and your group up from your Chittagong hotel and transfers you to Bandarban for the remainder of your excursion. Start your visit Bandarban visit at Chimbuk Hill, where you can view Chimbuk Peak surrounded by floating clouds in the blue sky. Later, you’ll visit the tribal village of the Murang, offering a glimpse of their lifestyle and idyllic village perched on the surrounding hill slopes. Then stop by the Shaila Prapat Waterfall by the Chimbuk road side. Take a break around mid-day for lunch at a local restaurant, then move on to the Buddhist Golden Temple Buddha Dhatu Jadi on Zadi Hill. Proceed for there on a stroll through the Meghla Eco-Park and Nilachal, where you can immerse yourself in some of Bandarban’s beautiful nature. When the tour concludes, you will be transferred back to Chittagong and dropped off at your hotel.
5-Day Cox's Bazar Beach and Saint Martin Island Tour
Day 01: Dhaka Whether you’re already in Dhaka or arriving at the airport, we will pick you up and take you to your hotel for check-in. If arriving at Shahjalal International Airport, a tour representative will greet you as you exit the arrivals terminal. Spend the rest of your day at leisure before your itinerary begins the following day.Day 02: Mainimati RuinsAfter breakfast drive to Mainimati Ruins, Comilla and visit the most impressive archaeological site Shalban Vihara, Mainamati Mesuem (closed on Sunday. Open from 3pm hrs to 4:30pm on Monday), Rupban Mura, Itakhola Mura and Lotikot Mura. In Mainamati, there are many archaeological spots like Itakhola Mura, and Rupban Mura that are very important for Buddhism. From there you'll head out for Cox's Bazar. Arrive Cox’s Bazar at 8 pm and check in hotel for stay overnight.Day 03: Cox’s Bazar BeachAfter breakfast drive to Cox’s Bazar Beach. After lunch drive to Inani Beach to enjoy the spectacular sandy sea beach. The journey of the marine drive in the back drops of forested chain of hills is very fascinating. On your way back visit the Himchori. Back to Cox’s Bazar hotel for overnight stay.Day 04: Saint MartinAt 06:30 am you will start for Teknaf. You will be Teknaf around 08:30 am. You Board on Sea Truck at 09:30 am for Saint Martin Island. You will be Saint Martin around 12:00 noon. Then you will board a speed boat to visit Chera Dwip which is a beautiful part of this Island. You will back Saint Martin Island by 01:00 pm. Have a quick lunch at local restaurant. Then start to explore Saint Martin Island by a van. Saint Martin is a small but very beautiful coral Island of Bangladesh. The Island is a very quiet, neat and clean place. Every corners of this Island has different look and are very attractive. Here you will find live and dead coral, lots of coconut trees. At 03:00 pm you will boar Sea Truck to back Teknaf. On arrival Teknaf around 05:30 pm start for Cox’s Bazar by private car. You will reach Cox’s Bazar around 09:00 pm and check in hotel for overnight stay.Day 05: Chittagong/DhakaAfter breakfast drive to Dhaka via Chittagong. En-route you can visit to Dulahazra Safari Park on your way back to Chittagong. We will arrive in Dhaka in the evening and drop you off at your local hotel or Shahjalal International Airport depending on your schedule.
Chittagong Small-Group City Day Tour
Get picked up from your Chittagong hotel in the morning by your guide to start your city tour. Head first to Chittagong’s Shrine of Bayazid Bostami, and then walk in Chittagong Commonwealth War Cemetery. Continue from there to Zia Memorial Museum, situated inside the colonial-era Chittagong Circuit House. The museum chronicles life of President Zia, one of the most illustrious leaders in the history of Bangladesh. Leaving the museum, you’ll get a chance to discover some of the typical British-colonial period architecture, including the Chittagona Railway Station, 7 Jongson Road, Tiger pass, and more. Take a break mid-day to enjoy lunch (at your own expense) before visiting Vatiary Lake and Patenga Beach. Make sure to head to the nearby beach market to take a look around. Just nearby is the roaring ocean, with its waves crashing over the rocks. Finish the trip at the Karnaphuli River, a site where the city meets the sea. You will explore the scenery and fresh air of this river estuary area. When the tour concludes, head back to your hotel in Chittagong via a scenic river route, offering views of the sunset at the sea port.
Private Tour: Rangamati Day Tour from Chittagong
At 08:00 am your English-speaking tour guide will pick you up from your hotel in Chittagong and leave for Rangamati. On arrival Rangamati around 10:00 am visit Tribal Museum, Buddhist Temple at Rajban Vihara, Chakma’s King’s Palace, Tribal weaving factory and Parjatan Hanging Bridge, Rangamati. Later enjoy a relaxing 3-hour cruise in the Kaptai Lake, one of Asia's largest man-made lake, known for crystal clear water and beautiful scenery. Then visit the hill top tribal village near Shuvolong Waterfalls and also stop by the water spring and forested hills. Enjoy delicious lunch on the hill top tribal restaurant at “Tuk Tuki” or “Peda Ting Ting” surrounded by panoramic lake of blue water. When the tour concludes, you will be transferred back to Chittagong and dropped off you at your hotel in Chittagong.
2-Day Shipbreaking Yard Tour from Dhaka
Day 1: Early in the morning (7am), you will begin the journey towards Chittagong from Dhaka. It will take almost 5 hours to reach the shipbreaking yard area. To make the journey as relaxing as possible, you will, first of all, explore the Golora Mosqum, a mosque that is a few centuries old, along with Panam City and Sonargaow folk and craft museum. Afterward, you will start driving towards the port city of Chittagong. At around 2pm, you will be reaching Vatiary, the area where almost 10 kilometers of the ship graveyard is scattered along the coastline. Depending on the tide, you will explore the shipbreaking area from Bay of Bengal using a lifeboat of a ship, converted into fishing boat. Due to restrictions, you will not go inside the yard on foot, but rather get closer to different ships from the coastal side and explore the different yards from a boat for about an hour or so. Please note that the shipbreaking yard does not have bathroom facilities. Afterward, you will be exploring ship junk yard and shops where you will find how one of the biggest recycling and reuse of waste materials are done. In addition to that, you will be taken to a beautiful site atop a nearby hill where you can have an excellent view of the sunset and have a cup of coffee while enjoying the sunset. You will then check into the hotel in Chittagong for an overnight stay (your own expense). Day 2: You will start the Chittagong city tour at 9am and explore the in's and out's of the second biggest city of Bangladesh. The city of Chittagong has the biggest port in the country and has a rich history of the British period. You will explore the World War II cemetery along with number of British Establishments. Then, explore the tomb of Baijeed Bostami, a spiritual man and his turtles feeding. After lunch, you will start your return journey back to Dhaka. Depending on the traffic condition, you may discover Shalbon Vihara, the left-out of 1000 century old Buddhist Monastery, one of the most important archaeological sites of the country. You will reach your hotel or the airport in Dhaka at around 7pm, depending on traffic conditions.
Chittagong City Full-Day Tour
After pickup at your hotel at 8:30am, drive to the Baizid Bostami Majar. Considered a ritual place for Muslims, you will see members of other religions paying tribute at the tomb as well. There are also some rare turtles that are considered sacred. It's believed that feeding them will make your wishes a reality (special turtle food is available for purchase at nearby shops).After half an hour at Baizi Bostami Majar, drive to the city's World War II Cemetery and explore on foot. Then visit the museum in Chittagong Circuit House, built by the British, to learn about the life and times of one Bangladesh's most illustrious presidents. A short walk from the museum, you will find more evidence of British influence in Bangladesh including the railway station, 7 Jongson Road, Tiger Pass, and more.At 12:45pm, break for lunch (additional cost) before driving to Vatieary Lake to spend about an hour observing the famous ship breakers who dismantle decommissioned ships by hand. Learn how every part of a ship is reused and reinvented. At 4pm drive to Patenga Sea Beach and roam around the nearby beach market as waves crash over rocks. At 5:30pm, arrive at the Karnaphuli River estuary where the city meets the sea. Enjoy spicy crab and take a boat ride on the Karnaphuli River if time and tides permit. By 6:30pm, as sunset begins, it's time to return to the city, arriving back at your hotel around 8pm.