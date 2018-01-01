Private Half Day Bahrain Heritage Tour

The tour will start at 09:00 am and first visit of the day will be the Bahrain Fort. Thought to be once the centre of power for the ancient Dilmun civilisation, Qal'at Al Bahrain (Bahrain Fort) has UNESCO World Heritage status. The Bahrain Fort occupies a strategic military position where the navigation movement could be watched. Excavations have revealed ancient soldier's barracks, horse stables, an ammunition depot, a secret passageway, ceramic utensils and Islamic and Chinese currency coins. You will then walk to the Bahrain Fort Museum. The museum is located on the northern coast of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and is surrounded by a picturesque seascape and lush greenery that escaped urban encroachment. The museum’s collection showcases five different historical periods which are arranged chronologically, each within its own separate gallery. The tour will continue to the Royal Camel Farm. This farm was owned by His Highness Late Shaikh Mohamed Bin Salman Al Khalifa, the uncle of the King of Bahrain. There are more than 500 camels in this farm. Have your camera ready to pose with the camels, as they are very friendly. The next stop will be the Al Jasra Handicraft Center. It is located close to Al Jasra House and is worth visiting as it showcases varieties of homemade handicraft such as pottery making, cloth weaving, wood working, basket weaving, and sadow making that are created using the traditional methods. A short drive from here to visit the Al Jasra House. Al Jasra House was constructed by Shaikh Hamad bin Abdulla Al Khalifa in 1907. It was later used as a summer residence for Shaikh Salman Bin Hamad Al Khalifa, ruler of Bahrain from 1942 to 1961. The current ruler's father The Late Shaikh Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa was born in this house in 1933. The house was designed according to the traditional Bahraini architecture to suit the local environment. Local materials such as coral, gypsum and palm-tree trunks were used for its construction and truly represent the traditional Bahraini house. The last stop of the day will be the Ancient Burial Mounds. These archaeological mounds are of great historical importance going back to the Dilmun civilization in the third millennium BC. Other archaeological mounds, which go back to the Hellenistic period of Alexander the Great (2500 BC) are also found in various areas in Bahrain. The most imposing mounds are those believed to be the Dilmunite Royal Tombs. These tombs are seen in A'ali close to modern dwellings. The tour will then head back to the hotel.