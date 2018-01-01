Welcome to Bahrain
Historical Day Trip: North of Qatar from Doha
Welcome to Qatar’s history. Your tour guide will take you on a time travel starting at Al Khor’s harbor, the country's center for pearl diving and fishing in old times. Passing through Al Thakira, you will visit the mangroves and an ancient Mosque at Al-Jassasiya. The Zubara Fort is well known as an archaeological site and excavations are taking place there till today. You will also visit a traditional Qatari village in the North, with houses made of limestone and mud. Al Shamal is the north point of Qatar, from where you can see Bahrain on clear days. Enjoy the view before being transported back to your accommodation in Doha.
Bahrain Historical Private Half Day Tour
You will be met by your English speaking guide in your hotel lobby and proceed for the tour. The first stop of the day will be at the Ahmed Al Fateh Grand Mosque. This mosque is the largest mosque in the country which can accommodate 7,000 worshipers and has been crowned with the worlds largest fiberglass dome. The next visit will be the Bait Al Quran. It is one of the island's most attractive pieces of architecture and is the home to an immensely fair and valuable collection of Islamic manuscripts collected from all around the Islamic world. Moving on, the tour will proceed to Bahrain National Museum. One of the first museums in the Gulf, the Bahrain National Museum opened in 1988 and its the place to learn Bahrain's history, culture and traditions. Next, you will have brief stop by the Bahrain World Trade Center for a photo stop. The Bahrain World Trade Center is 240 m (787 ft) high and the twin tower complex located in Manama was built in 2008. It is the first skyscraper in the world to integrate wind turbines into its design. The last visit of the day will be the King Fahad Causeway. Opened in 1986, this remarkable 25km feat of engineering links Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. The causeway traverses Umm Al Nasan Island, which is a sanctuary for wildlife and at the halfway point there is a facility area, including a tower restaurant, which you can visit even if you don't travel the whole distance to Saudi Arabia. You will then be returned to your hotel in Manama.
Archaeological Tour Bahrain
You will be met by your English speaking guide at your hotel lobby in Manama and proceed for your sightseeing tour. The first stop will be to Bahrain Fort. Thought to be once the centre of power for the ancient Dilmun civilization, Qal'at Al Bahrain (Bahrain Fort) has UNESCO World Heritage status. Next up visit Barbar Temple. These temples are among the most remarkable architectural survivals of the ancient world. It is an archaeological site located in the North-western village of Barbar in Bahrain. Archaeologists found three temples built on top of each other belonging to different eras.You will then move onto Saar Ancient Settlement. Saar is a well laid out settlement with a main street running up from the southeastern outskirts. It has a temple in the centre at the crossroads of the settlement and two and three roomed buildings constructed in rows with standard room plans and suites of domestic installations. Over 80 buildings, mainly buildings have been discoeverd here. Saar Burial Complex is next up. There are large number of interconnecting graves in this ancient site. It is a type of burial unique to Bahrain.Finally you will see the Burial Mounds.: These archaeological mounds are of great historical importance going back to the Dilmun civilization in the third millennium BC. Other archaeological mounds, which go back to the Hellenistic period of Alexander the Great (2500 BC) are also found in various areas in Bahrain. The most imposing mounds are those believed to be the Dilmunite Royal Tombs. These tombs are seen in A'ali close to modern dwellings. You will then be returned to your hotel in Manama.
Private Half Day Bahrain Heritage Tour
The tour will start at 09:00 am and first visit of the day will be the Bahrain Fort. Thought to be once the centre of power for the ancient Dilmun civilisation, Qal'at Al Bahrain (Bahrain Fort) has UNESCO World Heritage status. The Bahrain Fort occupies a strategic military position where the navigation movement could be watched. Excavations have revealed ancient soldier's barracks, horse stables, an ammunition depot, a secret passageway, ceramic utensils and Islamic and Chinese currency coins. You will then walk to the Bahrain Fort Museum. The museum is located on the northern coast of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and is surrounded by a picturesque seascape and lush greenery that escaped urban encroachment. The museum’s collection showcases five different historical periods which are arranged chronologically, each within its own separate gallery. The tour will continue to the Royal Camel Farm. This farm was owned by His Highness Late Shaikh Mohamed Bin Salman Al Khalifa, the uncle of the King of Bahrain. There are more than 500 camels in this farm. Have your camera ready to pose with the camels, as they are very friendly. The next stop will be the Al Jasra Handicraft Center. It is located close to Al Jasra House and is worth visiting as it showcases varieties of homemade handicraft such as pottery making, cloth weaving, wood working, basket weaving, and sadow making that are created using the traditional methods. A short drive from here to visit the Al Jasra House. Al Jasra House was constructed by Shaikh Hamad bin Abdulla Al Khalifa in 1907. It was later used as a summer residence for Shaikh Salman Bin Hamad Al Khalifa, ruler of Bahrain from 1942 to 1961. The current ruler's father The Late Shaikh Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa was born in this house in 1933. The house was designed according to the traditional Bahraini architecture to suit the local environment. Local materials such as coral, gypsum and palm-tree trunks were used for its construction and truly represent the traditional Bahraini house. The last stop of the day will be the Ancient Burial Mounds. These archaeological mounds are of great historical importance going back to the Dilmun civilization in the third millennium BC. Other archaeological mounds, which go back to the Hellenistic period of Alexander the Great (2500 BC) are also found in various areas in Bahrain. The most imposing mounds are those believed to be the Dilmunite Royal Tombs. These tombs are seen in A'ali close to modern dwellings. The tour will then head back to the hotel.
Half Day Bahrain Desert Tour
Welcome to Bahrain! Let’s take an adrenaline infused desert tour! Visiting Bahrain would be incomplete without venturing into the desert. Here, you’ll discover a place beyond comparison. Countless breathtaking and exciting stops will intrigue, amaze and thrill! To really show you what Bahrain is all about, we’re going to take you to the star locations and mesmerize you with fascinating desert sceneries, topping it all off with an F1 experience. Sounds good? Then let’s go! An Oasis in the Desert Deserts are usually perceived as barren and uneventful places, where the passing of time is only visible through the ever-shifting sands. This is not the case, however, with the desert of Bahrain. Combining the luring temptation of the Arabian Nights with meaningful historic sites and adrenaline-infused activities, Sakhir is one of the most thrilling deserts you will ever roam. To unveil all its grandeur, an expert guide will mark the route and excavate stories that will incite and amaze. We will start at 2 PM with an exclusive “behind the scenes” sneak peek at the Bahrain International Circuit, where the thrill and excitement will take over. We guarantee your heart will start racing! Next, we’ll stop to admire the emblems of the desert at the Royal Camel Farm. Once done, we’ll set our calendars some tens of years ago and visit the 1st Oil Well in Bahrain. Since we’ll already be on memory lane, we’ll let history carry us even further and recollect our thoughts at the mesmerizing Tree of Life, right in the middle of the desert. Then, we’ll be ready to taste history at the Riffa Fort and get in touch with ancient civilizations at the A’Ali Burial Mounds. As the tour will slowly reach its end, we won’t miss the chance to discover some well-kept crafts and old pottery techniques at A’Ali Pottery. We get back to the hotel, packed with unforgettable experiences. Highlights: Locally flavored stories by our expert English Speaking Guide Behind-the-scenes tour at the Bahrain International Circuit Pit Stop visit at the Royal Camel Farm Discover the 1st Oil Well in Bahrain Catch a glimpse of the awe-inspiring aura of the Tree of Life Wonder at the Riffa Fort for a piece of history Reconstruct a 4000 years old world at the A’Ali Burial Mounds Be amazed and learn the secrets of traditional crafts at the A’Ali Pottery
Old Capital of Bahrain City Tour
You will be picked up from your hotel in Manama around 09:00 am. The tour will head to Muharraq Island and first visit of the day will be Shaikh Isa Bin Ali House. This 19th century ruling family residence in Muharraq Island is Bahrain's most impressive example of Gulf Islamic architecture featuring four courtyards, beautiful carved wooden doors and perforated gypsum panels. Shaikh Isa bin Ali Al Khalifa, the current King's great-great-grandfather, who ruled the country for 63 years was residing in this house. You will then have a short walk to the next place of interest, the Shaikh Ebrahim Centre. This is a new building with a traditional architecture in the heart of old Muharraq. It was built on a plot of land that was originally part of the house and forum of Shaikh Ebrahim bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, an intellectual and man of letters, in the early 20th century. The design incorporates a large Islamic arch, mashrabiya (traditional windows) and gypsum panels with Arabic calligraphy. Very nearby is Kurar House that you will visit. The house provides a venue for elderly Bahraini ladies to pass on the art of the Kurar to younger generations. Kurar is a form of embroidery using a golden thread. The next visit is to Abdullah Al Zayed House. This is the house of the founder of the first weekly newspaper in Bahrain and the Gulf. The house is dedicated to the preservation of Bahrain's press heritage and at the same time preserves part of the country's unique architectural traditions. Continue to visit the Mohammed Bin Faris House. This small house, off Shaikh Hamad Avenue and close to the souq, once belonged to thefamous Bahraini oud player and songwriter Mohamed bin Faris. It was recently converted into a museum in honor of the late musician. You will then visit Arad Fort, built in the 15th century in Arad area, Muharraq. Arad Fort was built in the typical style of Islamic forts before the Portuguese invasion of Bahrain in 1622 A.D. This fort is one of the compact defensive forts in Bahrain. The last visit of the day will be the Muharraq Souq. Smaller than Manama Souq, the Muharraq souq offers a wide range of merchandise and famed sweet shops. The oldest section of the souq, Al Qaisariya, offers a charming shopping experience. Souq Al Qaisariya is an integral component of the "Pearling; a testimony of an Island Economy" (UNESCO World Heritage Site). The tour ends with a visit to a Traditional Coffee Shop.