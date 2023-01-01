History Museum

The distinctive if heavily restored mansion containing this museum was built in 1913 for the grandson of Talysh khan Mir Mustafa. It features some grave finds and stone tools that are truly ancient, and there's a room-sized diorama of the Russians besieging the Persian defenders of Lәnkәran fortress in 1878.

However, the dog-eared four-page English explanation pamphlet only scratches the surface, pricing is opaque, and without local languages or a specialist interest, you'll probably have seen enough within five minutes.