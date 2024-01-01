Həzi Aslanov Statue

Azerbaijan

The figure standing proudly in front of the train station is local WWII hero Həzi Aslanov, whose plinth rises from a stylised concrete tank.

  • Bazaar

    Bazaar

    0.57 MILES

    Lənkəran’s sprawling bazaar area is centred on an architecturally drab concrete hangar, but it’s loaded with colourful produce and equally colourful local…

  • Imam Ali Məscidi

    Imam Ali Məscidi

    0.67 MILES

    Dating from 1876, this tile-roofed brick mosque is archetypal of the region with its coloured-glass windows set within large pointed arches. Its pair of…

  • Yanar Bulağ

    Yanar Bulağ

    17.35 MILES

    Watch water burn at Arçivan village! What you see is a little drinking fountain beneath a concrete pergola, but the water that bubbles forth is made …

  • History Museum

    History Museum

    0.31 MILES

    The distinctive if heavily restored mansion containing this museum was built in 1913 for the grandson of Talysh khan Mir Mustafa. It features some grave…

  • Centenarians Museum

    Centenarians Museum

    23.55 MILES

    This modest two-room museum celebrates the statistically high proportion of centenarians among Talysh mountain people. Most famous was Şirəli Müslümov …

  • Viewpoint

    Viewpoint

    23.8 MILES

    In and around Lerik there are numerous points from which to savour wide panoramas over highland fields and serrated crags. One relatively central option…

  • Heydar Əliyev Mərkəzi

    Heydar Əliyev Mərkəzi

    0.31 MILES

    Pop into this refreshingly air-conditioned centre to peruse the photographic exhibition on the life and times of the 'National Leader'. Or simply to cool…

  • Fisherman's Beach

    Fisherman's Beach

    0.51 MILES

    Lənkəran's grey-sand beaches aren't a big attraction if you want to swim and many are dotted with debris. Nonetheless, the coastal area around 1km north…

