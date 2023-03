This modest two-room museum celebrates the statistically high proportion of centenarians among Talysh mountain people. Most famous was Şirəli Müslümov (aka Shirali Muslimov), cited as the world’s oldest man when he died in 1973, supposedly aged 168. And there were plenty more.

The museum is hidden away on the short but circuitous route that leads from Flag Sq to the culture house. A little of the information is in French.