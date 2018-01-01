Welcome to Azerbaijan
The cosmopolitan capital, Baku, rings a Unesco-listed ancient core with dazzling 21st-century architecture and sits on the oil-rich Caspian Sea. In the surrounding semi-desert are mud volcanoes and curious fire phenomena. Yet barely three hours’ drive away, timeless rural villages, clad in lush orchards and backed by the soaring Great Caucasus mountains are a dramatic contrast. In most such places, foreigners remain a great rarity, but in return for a degree of linguistic dexterity, you'll find a remarkable seam of hospitality. And a few rural outposts – from village homestays to glitzy ski- and golf-hotels – now have have the odd English speaker to assist travellers.
Day Trip to Gobustan National Park and Mud Volcano Tour
You will meet with your tour guide at the exit of Sahil metro station. At the beginning of the tour you will be taken by bus for reaching Gobustan National Reserve. Gobustan geographical region is situated in the west-south of Baku. The meaning of the word Gobustan is derived from two words gobu (ravine) and stan (place), i.e. ravine area. The word gobu is also of Turkic origin and means a dried up river valley. The tour will start off from Gobustan Museum where you will see ancient human bones, work tools used in back to thousand years ago during the Mesolithic period. Then, you will advance to the mountain in order to see real rock paintings in the open air museum. Later on the tour will continue to the Mud Volcano which is not far from Gobustan National Museum. Azerbaijan keeps the first place in the world for the number of mud volcanoes. About 300 mud volcanoes are to be found in Azerbaijan, at the shore, in the sea and on islands. During this trip you will get a great chance to see these amazing active volcanoes from very close distance. Your tour will end in the same location where it has started.
Half-Day Baku City Sightseeing Tour
Explore Baku attractions and best of the city with us in Half-Day City Sightseeing Tour. Get to know the unknown territories and explore historical heritage sites. Starting from the Old Town and finishing in Baku Seaside Boulevard you will discover the history of both ancient and modern buildings. You will hear lots of stories about the culture, people, music and food of Azerbaijan along the way. Your friendly tour guide will also give you tips on how to spend your days in Baku and which places you can visit later on.Your tour is the perfect introduction of Baku for the first time visitors who want to see every interesting part of the city in just a one day.
Mystic Ateshgah and Yanar Dag Tour
The guide will pick you up from Sahil metro station and start heading to the ancient Zoroastrian temple Ateshgah which is considered as an authentic Azerbaijani exotic site to visit. It is located approximately 30 km from the center of Baku in the suburb of Surakhany. During that period, you will learn a lot about the temple from your guide, particularly, more about unique natural phenomenon as burning natural gas outlets. The history of Atashgah goes back to the time of the Sassanids, when Zoroastrianism was the main religion in this region. During The Arab caliphate invasion some of the fire-worshippers did not accept Islam and were eventually forced to return to India, where the history of the fire religion continued. A part of the population of the Caucasus remained fire worshippers even after the introduction of Islam. In the second part of visit, after visiting the temple you will directly go to the Yanar Dag which is not far from Surakhani temple. It is the most famous and popular tourist site of the “eternal flame” in Azerbaijan. Actually, it is rather a hill than a mountain, with natural gas burning on its slope from ancient times. According to a legend, Yanar Dag flame was only noted when accidentally lit by a shepherd in the 1950s. There is no seepage of mud or liquid, which distinguishes it from the nearby mud volcanoes. Only a handful of fire mountains exist today in the world, and most are located in Azerbaijan.
Baku Full-Day City and Historical Tour
Tour will start from Icerisheher metro station at 10 o'clock and continue approximately 8-9 hours. During 8-9 hours you will pass by streets of Baku with your knowledgeable, talkative, sociable, guide that will provide you with detailed information about Capital City.Firstly your guide will take you to the main historical side of Baku - OLD TOWN or WALLED CITY which was included into the heritage list of UNESCO. You will visit the Shirvanshahlar Palace, Maiden Tower, mosques, baths, market square of the Old Town, all which will impress you very much.After Old Town you will continue your way till Fountain Squatr. European style buildings on the way and their stories will ne more detailed information how the eastern Islamic town was expanded like a European city. Fountain Square is the end of first part of the tour, so it is time to fill stomach with delicious traditional food in restaurant. Kebabs, Gutabs, Pastry food etc depending on your wish. Lunch is included into the price. (NOTE: Alcoholic drinks are not included to the price)Second part of the tour will start from Fountain Square - main touristic and most visited park in Baku and continue along Nizami street which is filled with the mansions of oil magnates at the end of XIX century and beginning of XX century. Mansions, Opera house, Musical Theatre, National Library. Passing through Nizami street, nearby Sahil metro station, you will take public transport to reach to UPLAND PARK (Upside hill) which consists of Upside hill - Martry's Alley, Turkish Alley, Martry's Mosque, Flame Towers and Panoramic view of Baku. NOTE: Tour is mostly walking tour, but we will use taxi or public transport when needed or to reach to from one destionation to the another one. At the end, guide will take you to the another restaurant to taste some examples of our rich cuisine. Do not miss this chance to get sophisticated and full detailed informative tour.
Baku Night Tour
Meet with your tour guide at the central Ichersheher metro station. You will wonder through 12th century city walls, that were built by the ancient kingdom of Shirvanshahs. From there your guide will take you through the Philarmony garden and see the building of Philarmony, built in 1912 ad based on the design of Monte Carlo casino. After a 15 minute walk you will arrive at the Funicular railway and take the train to the top of the city. There you will be able to enjoy the city bay view in its fullest and take photos. Here you will see the outstanding modern towers of Baku as the the Flame Towers are located in this area. You will also get a chance to visit The Martyrs Lane and be informed about its history and significance for Azerbaijani people.You will then head back to the city and walk through the city boulevard. Baku Venice is also located there in the boulevard. You will be taken past the ancient and mystical monument, the Maiden Tower, a must-see ancient monument included in the UNESCO Historical Heritage List. You will hear about its history, different stories about its real architect and legends behind it. At the end of the tour you will get a chance to taste local beer near the Caspian sea (additional charge), where you can enjoy the fresh air and view of the city from the balcony.
Baku Pub Crawl
Experience the night-life of Baku in relaxing local pubs. As a group you will walk from bar to bar with your guide and have a drink in every place you stop. You will be introduced to the most extra ordinary and unique bars and pubs in Baku. This is also an amazing opportunity to meet some new people to chat with while drinking and feel like home in a new city. The tour includes a pint of beer (or cocktail/soft drink depending on your preference) in every pub/bar, and you will be able to order various snacks, or a second drink at your own expense. Depending on the day, live music will add further entertainment to your night. Walking route is planned so that we will be spending minimum time walking. After this 3-hour tour, you can either chose to be returned to the starting point or continue your night with your new friends.