Baku Full-Day City and Historical Tour

Tour will start from Icerisheher metro station at 10 o'clock and continue approximately 8-9 hours. During 8-9 hours you will pass by streets of Baku with your knowledgeable, talkative, sociable, guide that will provide you with detailed information about Capital City.Firstly your guide will take you to the main historical side of Baku - OLD TOWN or WALLED CITY which was included into the heritage list of UNESCO. You will visit the Shirvanshahlar Palace, Maiden Tower, mosques, baths, market square of the Old Town, all which will impress you very much.After Old Town you will continue your way till Fountain Squatr. European style buildings on the way and their stories will ne more detailed information how the eastern Islamic town was expanded like a European city. Fountain Square is the end of first part of the tour, so it is time to fill stomach with delicious traditional food in restaurant. Kebabs, Gutabs, Pastry food etc depending on your wish. Lunch is included into the price. (NOTE: Alcoholic drinks are not included to the price)Second part of the tour will start from Fountain Square - main touristic and most visited park in Baku and continue along Nizami street which is filled with the mansions of oil magnates at the end of XIX century and beginning of XX century. Mansions, Opera house, Musical Theatre, National Library. Passing through Nizami street, nearby Sahil metro station, you will take public transport to reach to UPLAND PARK (Upside hill) which consists of Upside hill - Martry's Alley, Turkish Alley, Martry's Mosque, Flame Towers and Panoramic view of Baku. NOTE: Tour is mostly walking tour, but we will use taxi or public transport when needed or to reach to from one destionation to the another one. At the end, guide will take you to the another restaurant to taste some examples of our rich cuisine. Do not miss this chance to get sophisticated and full detailed informative tour.