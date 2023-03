The Rollett Museum covers important aspects of the town’s history. The most unusual exhibit is the collection of skulls, busts and death masks amassed by the founder of phrenology, Josef Gall (1752–1828), who sparked the craze of inferring criminal characteristics from the shape of one’s cranium. Not pleasant. The museum is southwest of the town centre and just off Weilburgstrasse (a five-minute walk southeast of the Thermalstrandbad).