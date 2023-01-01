The Kurpark is a magnificent setting for a stroll or as a place to repose on the benches in front of the bandstand, where free concerts are held from May to September. Attractive flower beds complement monuments to famous artists (Mozart, Beethoven, Strauss, Grillparzer etc). Near the southern entrance to the park, the Undine-Brunnen (fountain) is a fine amalgam of human and fish images.

The tourist office has details about the outdoors summer events along with those held in winter in the Haus der Kunst (prices and exhibitions vary); an operetta festival takes place from June to September.