Also known as the Biedermeier Cemetery (after the period in which all 6000 graves were laid out), St Marxer Friedhof is a pilgrimage site for Mozart aficionados. In December 1791 the genius composer was buried in an unmarked grave, with none of his family present. Over time the site was forgotten, and his wife searched for the exact location in vain.

The search did, however, bear one fruit: a poignant memorial, Mozartgrab, made from a broken pillar and a discarded stone angel, was erected in the area where he was most likely buried. In May the cemetery is blanketed in lilies and is a sight to behold.