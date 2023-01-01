Belvedere Gardens

The three-tiered garden that unfurls between the two Belvederes was laid out in classical French style by Dominique Girard, a pupil of André le Nôtre of Versailles fame. Topiary fringes the ornamental parterres. Water nymphs frolic around the Lower Cascade, where you can also spy Greco-Roman statues of the eight muses and putti depicting the 12 months of the year.

Mythical beasties guard the Upper Cascade, which splashes down five steps into the basin below. As you approach the Oberes Belvedere, note the winged sphinxes, symbols of power and wisdom, which seem poised to take flight.