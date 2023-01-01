Unteres Belvedere

Built between 1714 and 1716, Lower Belvedere, at Schloss Belvedere, is a treat of baroque delights. Highlights include Prince Eugene’s former residential apartment and ceremonial rooms, the Groteskensaal (Hall of the Grotesque; now the museum shop), the Marmorsaal (Marble Hall), the Marmorgalerie (Marble Gallery) and the Goldenes Zimmer (Golden Room).

Temporary exhibitions are held in the Orangery, with a walkway gazing grandly over Prince Eugene’s private garden. Attached to the Orangery is the Prunkstall, the former royal stables, where you can now trot through a 150-piece collection of Austrian medieval art, including religious scenes, altarpieces, sculpture and Gothic triptychs.