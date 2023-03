St Wolfgang’s impressive Wallfahrtskirche is a spectacular gallery of religious art, with glittering altars (from Gothic to baroque), an extravagant pulpit, a fine organ, and countless statues and paintings. The most impressive piece is the winged high altar, created by celebrated religious artist Michael Pacher between 1471 and 1481 – it’s a perfect example of the German Gothic style, enhanced with the technical achievements of Renaissance Italy.