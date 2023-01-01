Eisenerz' main attraction is its Erzberg ironworks, which can be seen up close on underground Schaubergwerk tours of the mine, abandoned in 1986, or alternatively on overground tours in a 'Hauly' truck along roads cut into the mountain. Both tours are usually in German, with English-language notes available. Each Thursday at 9am you can also ride up in a Hauly and watch rock being blown up. The departure point is a 10-minute walk from the centre, following the river's course.

Dress warmly for the 90-minute Schaubergwerk tours. There are fine views along the way of the 60-minute Hauly Abenteuerfahrt tours.