Rottnest's unmissable human-made landmark, the 20m-tall Wadjemup Lighthouse was built in 1849 and was WA's first stone lighthouse. Tours run daily every 30 minutes from 10am until 2.30pm inclusive, operated by Rottnest Voluntary Guides. Take the Island Explorer bus to get here or cycle, but don't underestimate the ride: it can get windy by the salt lakes, and there are more than a few hills to conquer. There's often a coffee caravan parked here to aid recovery.