3-Day Adelaide to Melbourne Tour Including the Great Ocean Road

After pickup from your centrally located Adelaide hotel, travel into the Adelaide Hills. Explore Hahndorf, a traditional German town in the Adelaide Hills and take in the sweeping views over Advelaide from Mt Lofty Summit. Continue to Keith for lunch before traveling to the World Heritage-listed Naracoorte Caves to learn of the fossil discoveries of Mega Fauna. You'll then travel into the scenic and world renowned Coonawarra wine region. After sampling some local wines from this highly awarded region, continue on to your overnight destination, Mt Gambier and accommodation; The Commodore.Day 2 starts with a visit to the ‘Blue’ crater lake in Mt Gambier, then onto Port Fairy before visiting Tower Hill Reserve where you are likely to see emus, koalas, kangaroos and echidnas. Lunch in Warrnambool. After lunch, start traveling down the Great Ocean Road with the impressive limestone stacks of the Bay of Martyrs and Bay of Islands. Visit London Bridge and ‘Loch Ard Gorge’, the site of the most famous 19th century Australian shipwreck. While hearing the tale you will be able to see and hold some original artifacts, photos and documents from the ‘Loch Ard’. You'll then discover one of Australia’s icons, the Twelve Apostles. Hear about the creation of these limestone stacks and the constant wearing away of this coastline. Continue into the Otway National Park and through to Apollo Bay and Skenes Creek. Arrive at your accommodation set high on a hill with great views overlooking the Southern Ocean. These private villas set within native forest offer the perfect environment to relax and unwind. Tonight’s dinner is at the iconic and award winning ‘Chris’ at Beacon Point’. On Day 3, the first stop after our breakfast in Apollo Bay is within the Otway National Park at ‘Maits Rest’. This is a 1-kilometer walk through a cool temperate rainforest gully discovering trees and ferns that date back millions of years. Heading towards Melbourne, travel along a very scenic section of the Great Ocean Road en route to Kennett River for a fantastic viewing of wild koalas in their native setting. Also visit many scenic spots for photos and hear the stories behind the making of the road. Stop for lunch at the largest of the seaside villages, Lorne. After lunch, continue along the surf coast and take in the surf culture of the region with a visit to Torquay and Bells Beach. We also visit Anglesea Golf Club where we will hopefully see kangaroos in their natural environment. The journey then takes you through the historic gateway to the Great Ocean Road, Geelong before heading over the ‘West Gate Bridge’, famous for its grandeur and checkered history and into Melbourne where your tour ends.