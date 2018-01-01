Welcome to Warrnambool
While it's the whales that Warrnambool is most famous for, it has some great art galleries and historical sights to visit. Plus its sizeable population of uni students gives the town some spark, and you'll find some cool bars and cafes about.
3-Day Adelaide to Melbourne Tour Including the Great Ocean Road
After pickup from your centrally located Adelaide hotel, travel into the Adelaide Hills. Explore Hahndorf, a traditional German town in the Adelaide Hills and take in the sweeping views over Advelaide from Mt Lofty Summit. Continue to Keith for lunch before traveling to the World Heritage-listed Naracoorte Caves to learn of the fossil discoveries of Mega Fauna. You'll then travel into the scenic and world renowned Coonawarra wine region. After sampling some local wines from this highly awarded region, continue on to your overnight destination, Mt Gambier and accommodation; The Commodore.Day 2 starts with a visit to the ‘Blue’ crater lake in Mt Gambier, then onto Port Fairy before visiting Tower Hill Reserve where you are likely to see emus, koalas, kangaroos and echidnas. Lunch in Warrnambool. After lunch, start traveling down the Great Ocean Road with the impressive limestone stacks of the Bay of Martyrs and Bay of Islands. Visit London Bridge and ‘Loch Ard Gorge’, the site of the most famous 19th century Australian shipwreck. While hearing the tale you will be able to see and hold some original artifacts, photos and documents from the ‘Loch Ard’. You'll then discover one of Australia’s icons, the Twelve Apostles. Hear about the creation of these limestone stacks and the constant wearing away of this coastline. Continue into the Otway National Park and through to Apollo Bay and Skenes Creek. Arrive at your accommodation set high on a hill with great views overlooking the Southern Ocean. These private villas set within native forest offer the perfect environment to relax and unwind. Tonight’s dinner is at the iconic and award winning ‘Chris’ at Beacon Point’. On Day 3, the first stop after our breakfast in Apollo Bay is within the Otway National Park at ‘Maits Rest’. This is a 1-kilometer walk through a cool temperate rainforest gully discovering trees and ferns that date back millions of years. Heading towards Melbourne, travel along a very scenic section of the Great Ocean Road en route to Kennett River for a fantastic viewing of wild koalas in their native setting. Also visit many scenic spots for photos and hear the stories behind the making of the road. Stop for lunch at the largest of the seaside villages, Lorne. After lunch, continue along the surf coast and take in the surf culture of the region with a visit to Torquay and Bells Beach. We also visit Anglesea Golf Club where we will hopefully see kangaroos in their natural environment. The journey then takes you through the historic gateway to the Great Ocean Road, Geelong before heading over the ‘West Gate Bridge’, famous for its grandeur and checkered history and into Melbourne where your tour ends.
3-day Melbourne to Adelaide: Great Ocean Road, Grampians Park
Day 1: The Great Ocean Road (L)Departing cosmopolitan Melbourne, hit the road west to Geelong and the famous surf town of Torquay. After stopping for a quick photo opportunity at iconic Bells Beach, begin the journey along one of Australia’s most beautiful and famous drives, the Great Ocean Road. Stop in at Kennett River for some koala spotting, then break for lunch in Apollo Bay. Continue on to the Twelve Apostles and Loch Ard Gorge, spending the night in Warrnambool.Overnight in Dormitory Style Accommodation, Warrnambool Day 2: The Grampians (B,D)Begin the day checking out more of the Great Ocean Road's wonders, then drive into the Grampians National Park – an area rich in Aboriginal culture and beautiful landscapes. Visit the Brambuk Aboriginal Culture Centre to learn about the period known as the Dreaming, then hike up to the Pinnacles for impressive views across the Grampians. Tonight enjoy a traditional Aussie BBQ in Halls Gap.Overnight in Dormitory Style Accommodation, Halls Gap Day 3: The Grampians to Adelaide (B)Hike up to McKenzie Falls, the highest waterfalls in the Grampians, and check out other sites such as The Balconies and Reeds Lookout. Leaving the Grampians, pass through the town of Horsham before crossing the famed mighty Murray River and making the last leg of the journey into Adelaide.
Australia in Style
It's tough to cover all of Australia in a single trip, but believe us, we've tried. This three-week extravaganza incorporates all the absolute must-do bits of Australia into one legendary—yet stress-free—adventure. From the bustling cities dotting the coast to Australia’s burgeoning wine country, from the outback and iconic Uluru (Ayers Rock) to the beach, the Great Barrier Reef and even the legendary dreamtime itself, you’ll leave no stone unturned on this trip. And don’t concern yourself with logging weary road miles, either—we’ll connect the dots with internal flights and historic train journeys to keep you cozy and unstressed throughout.
Outback to the Great Ocean Road in Style
The outback...in comfort? Oh, it's possible. This adventure offers travellers the chance to explore the exotic extremes of contemporary Australia, from its busy big cities like Melbourne to the natural beauty of the outback and its massive rock formations. Visit vineyards in Australia’s booming wine region and taste your day away. Visit fabled Uluru (Ayers Rock) and learn about Aboriginal history. All Australia. All amazing. All yours.