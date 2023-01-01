This tranquil garden features 90+ sculptures of Indigenous Australians created by potter and sculptor William Ricketts (1898–1993). Ricketts, who lived with Indigenous communities in Central Australia for periods in the 1950s, believed that all Australians should emulate Aboriginal philosophies respecting the spirituality of mother earth and the sanctity of all things in the natural world. His garden celebrates those beliefs. Audio tours can be downloaded from the website.
William Ricketts Sanctuary
Melbourne Region
