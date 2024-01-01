Originally part of the Burnham Beeches estate, these gardens are now operated by Parks Victoria. A lake with boathouse, mountain ash canopies and a mass of seasonally flowering rhododendrons, azaleas and camelias can be admired from the walking paths. Dogs must be on leashes.
Alfred Nicholas Memorial Gardens
Melbourne Region
