Grants Picnic Ground

Melbourne Region

    Royal Botanic Gardens

    21.65 MILES

    Considered one of the finest examples of Victorian-era landscaping in the world, Melbourne’s Royal Botanic Gardens draw over two million visitors a year…

    Hosier Lane

    22.48 MILES

    Melbourne's most-celebrated laneway for street art, Hosier Lane's cobbled length draws camera-wielding crowds to its colorful canvas of graffiti, stencils…

    Shrine of Remembrance

    22.05 MILES

    One of Melbourne's icons, the Shrine of Remembrance is a commanding memorial to Victorians who have served in war and peacekeeping, especially those…

    Melbourne Cricket Ground

    21.66 MILES

    With a capacity of 100,000 people, the "G" is one of the world’s great sporting venues, hosting cricket in summer and AFL (Australian Football League,…

    Queen Victoria Market

    23.23 MILES

    With more than 600 traders, 'Vic Market' is a large open-air market brimming with food, shopping and cultural experiences. Early mornings are best for…

    St Kilda Foreshore

    21.84 MILES

    With a palm-fringed promenade, sandy beach and eclectic architecture, St Kilda’s seaside appeal lands somewhere between Brighton in England and Venice…

    NGV International

    22.4 MILES

    Housed in a vast, brutally beautiful, bunker-like building, the international branch of the NGV has an expansive collection, from ancient artefacts to the…

    Melbourne Zoo

    23.97 MILES

    Established in 1862, this compact zoo remains one of the city’s most popular attractions and continues to innovate, having become the world's first carbon…

1. George Tindale Memorial Gardens

0.54 MILES

Developed as a hill station-style garden, this small property is named after keen gardener George Tindale, who purchased the property in 1958 and donated…

2. Alfred Nicholas Memorial Gardens

1.02 MILES

Originally part of the Burnham Beeches estate, these gardens are now operated by Parks Victoria. A lake with boathouse, mountain ash canopies and a mass…

3. Cloudehill

1.88 MILES

Graceful Japanese weeping maples in autumn and riotously coloured flower borders in summer are two of the seasonal highlights at this cold-climate garden…

4. Dandenong Ranges Botanic Garden

2.58 MILES

Giant eucalypts tower over shady lawns and brilliant flowerbeds at this botanic garden on the eastern ridge of Mount Dandenong, which is planted with over…

5. Burrinja Cultural Centre

2.76 MILES

A multi-purpose space incorporating gallery spaces where local Indigenous art is often showcased as well as artists’ studios, Burrinja also has a theatre…

7. Dandenong Ranges National Park

3.14 MILES

This national park protects the largest areas of remaining forest in the Dandenongs, which are home to lush fern gullies and huge stands of mountain ash…

8. William Ricketts Sanctuary

3.92 MILES

This tranquil garden features 90+ sculptures of Indigenous Australians created by potter and sculptor William Ricketts (1898–1993). Ricketts, who lived…