Located midway between Sorrento and Blairgowrie, this site protects four graves that are believed to hold the remains of 30 original settlers from Lieutenant-Colonel David Collins' 1803 settlement attempt at Sullivan Bay, which was abandoned the following year. There are information panels and lookouts over Port Phillip Bay.
Collins Settlement Historic Site
Victoria
