Rio Vista & Mildura Arts Centre

The grand homestead of William B Chaffey (a Mildura founder), historic Queen Anne–style Rio Vista has been preserved and restored. Each room has historical displays depicting colonial life in the 19th century, with period furnishings, costumes, photos and a collection of letters and memorabilia. The Mildura Arts Centre, in the same complex, combines a modern-art gallery with changing exhibitions and a theatre showing cutting-edge productions (thanks to its involvement on the regional performance circuit). There's a small cafe on-site.