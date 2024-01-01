Wentworth Pioneer Museum

You can see some local history in this interesting museum across the road from the Old Wentworth Gaol. There are eclectic exhibitions including a megafauna replica display, and a collection of photos of the paddle steamers that once made the town a major port.
Rio Vista & Mildura Arts Centre
14.92 MILES
The grand homestead of William B Chaffey (a Mildura founder), historic Queen Anne–style Rio Vista has been preserved and restored. Each room has…
14.76 MILES
Along the river, near the historic Rio Vista & Mildura Arts Centre, this cottage was the first home of William B Chaffey. The heritage park here contains…
15.03 MILES
Sunraysia Cellar Door has free tastings and sales for around 250 local wines from 22 different wineries from the Murray–Darling region, as well as a few…
2.67 MILES
Around 6km west of Wentworth (signposted off the Broken Hill and then Renmark roads), these low orange sand dunes date back 40,000 years. They are at…
19.14 MILES
Established in 1888 and still producing table wines, Chateau Mildura is part vineyard and part museum, with wine tastings and historical displays.
15.28 MILES
Set in the former Astor cinema, this is one of Mildura’s popular drinking holes. Shiny stainless-steel vats, pipes and brewing equipment make a great…
20.96 MILES
This station is where William B Chaffey set up his system in 1891 to supply irrigation and drainage. The modern pumps are electric now and have been…
0.63 MILES
The point where the Darling River flows into the Murray lies in Wentworth's southwestern corner. The riverside park, accessible from Cadell St, has…
0.11 MILES
At the northwestern end of town, the Wentworth Gaol is a fascinating step back in time; it opened in 1881 and was in operation until 1927. There's an…
14.79 MILES
This popular swimming and picnic spot is about 3km northwest of the centre, with a sandy river beach on the Murray. There’s a good walking and cycling…
