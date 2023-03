This station is where William B Chaffey set up his system in 1891 to supply irrigation and drainage. The modern pumps are electric now and have been placed a bit further up the river. You can walk around the old centrifugal pumps and Chaffey’s triple-expansion steam-engine pump.

The station is within Kings Billabong, a pretty nature reserve on the Murray floodplain about 8km southeast of the town centre.