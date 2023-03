Set in the former Astor cinema, this is one of Mildura’s popular drinking holes. Shiny stainless-steel vats, pipes and brewing equipment make a great backdrop to the stylish lounge, and the beers brewed here – a Honey Wheat and Pale Ale among them – are good. Decent food, and it's a popular venue when live sport is on the big screens.

The interior retains many of the sleek art-deco features from the original theatre.