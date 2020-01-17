With a palm-fringed promenade, sandy beach and eclectic architecture, St Kilda’s seaside appeal lands somewhere between Brighton in England and Venice…
St Kilda, Elwood & Elsternwick
St Kilda is Melbourne's tattered bohemian heart, a place where a young Nick Cave played gloriously chaotic gigs at the George Hotel (formerly the Crystal Ballroom) and one that's featured in songs, plays, novels, TV series and films. Originally a 19th-century seaside resort, the neighbourhood has played many roles: post-war Jewish enclave, red-light district and punk-rocker hub. It's a complex jumble of boom-style Victorian mansions, raffish Spanish Moorish apartments, seedy streets, a rickety roller coaster and nostalgia-inducing theatres, flanked by wonderful dining options in the friendly neighbouring suburbs of Elwood and Elsternwick
Explore St Kilda, Elwood & Elsternwick
- St Kilda Foreshore
With a palm-fringed promenade, sandy beach and eclectic architecture, St Kilda’s seaside appeal lands somewhere between Brighton in England and Venice…
- SSt Kilda Pier
Jutting out over the bay, St Kilda Pier offers a smashing view of the Melbourne skyline, best seen at sunset. The Edwardian-style kiosk at the end of the…
- JJewish Museum of Australia
Interactive displays and timelines tell the history of Australia’s Jewish community from the earliest days of European settlement, while permanent…
- LLuna Park
Luna Park opened in 1912 and still has an old-style amusement-park feel, with creepy Mr Moon’s gaping mouth swallowing you up as you enter. There’s a…
- SSt Kilda Botanical Gardens
Taking pride of place on the southern side of the Barkly–Carlisle–Blessington Sts triangle, the Botanical Gardens are an unexpected haven from St Kilda's…
- JJewish Holocaust Centre
Dedicated to the memory of the six million Jews who lost their lives during the Holocaust, this well-presented museum was set up by survivors as a…
- LLinden New Art
Housed in a whitewashed, wrought-iron-clad 1870s mansion, Linden mainly champions new contemporary art by mid-career artists. The annual postcard show …
- EElwood Beach
A short drive or a concerted foreshore walk will take you to this swimming beach. Usually less windswept, though often no less crowded, than St Kilda…
