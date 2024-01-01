Seaworks

Melbourne

This marine precinct comprises historic boat sheds, a maritime museum, a pirate-themed tavern and Victoria's oldest morgue (1859; visit on a ghost tour). It's also the headquarters for anti-whaling campaigners Sea Shepherd Australia.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Melbourne Royal Botanical Gardens on a clear summer's day in Victoria, Australia

    Royal Botanic Gardens

    4.62 MILES

    Considered one of the finest examples of Victorian-era landscaping in the world, Melbourne’s Royal Botanic Gardens draw over two million visitors a year…

  • Melbourne, Australia - March 22, 2014: people walking past graffiti wall in Hosier Lane in Melbourne

    Hosier Lane

    4.72 MILES

    Melbourne's most-celebrated laneway for street art, Hosier Lane's cobbled length draws camera-wielding crowds to its colorful canvas of graffiti, stencils…

  • December 25, 2017: Shrine of Remembrance, now a memorial to all Australians who have served in war.

    Shrine of Remembrance

    4.3 MILES

    One of Melbourne's icons, the Shrine of Remembrance is a commanding memorial to Victorians who have served in war and peacekeeping, especially those…

  • MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 30: Melbourne's famous skyline with Melbourne Cricket Ground stadium in the foreground on a cool autumn morning in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia on May 30th 2018.

    Melbourne Cricket Ground

    5.16 MILES

    With a capacity of 100,000 people, the "G" is one of the world’s great sporting venues, hosting cricket in summer and AFL (Australian Football League,…

  • Melbourne, Australia: April 12, 2018: Customers buy pastries and other food goods from a stall in Queen Victoria Market.

    Queen Victoria Market

    4.75 MILES

    With more than 600 traders, 'Vic Market' is a large open-air market brimming with food, shopping and cultural experiences. Early mornings are best for…

  • St. Kilda Pier, Melbourne, Australia

    St Kilda Foreshore

    3.55 MILES

    With a palm-fringed promenade, sandy beach and eclectic architecture, St Kilda’s seaside appeal lands somewhere between Brighton in England and Venice…

  • NGV International entrance with water fountain.

    NGV International

    4.42 MILES

    Housed in a vast, brutally beautiful, bunker-like building, the international branch of the NGV has an expansive collection, from ancient artefacts to the…

  • Ornithoptera euphorion

    Melbourne Zoo

    6 MILES

    Established in 1862, this compact zoo remains one of the city’s most popular attractions and continues to innovate, having become the world's first carbon…

Nearby Melbourne attractions

2. Sea Shepherd Australia

0.04 MILES

Seaworks is the headquarters for this anti-whaling crusader. It's often possible to drop by and look at displays about its direct-action campaigns and to…

3. HMAS Castlemaine

0.19 MILES

Take a look around the last of 60 Australian-built Bathurst Class corvettes still afloat. This one did time as an escort ship and minesweeper along the…

4. Williamstown Beach

0.88 MILES

Forget St Kilda – the pleasant lopsided grin of coarse golden sand at Williamstown is a much more appealing place for a dip. It has its own surf…

5. ARHS Railway Museum

1.23 MILES

A fine collection of old steam locomotives, and mini-steam-train rides for kids.

6. Station Pier

2.01 MILES

Melbourne’s main sea terminal, Station Pier, has great sentimental associations for many migrants who arrived by ship in the 1950s and '60s, as well as…

7. Scienceworks

2.34 MILES

Incorporating an old brick sewage-pumping station that resembles a French chateau, this engrossing museum keeps inquisitive grey matter occupied with…

8. Gasworks Arts Park

2.57 MILES

This former gas plant lay derelict from the 1950s before finding new life as an arts and culture hub, with two free red-brick galleries, a theatre (check…