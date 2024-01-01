This marine precinct comprises historic boat sheds, a maritime museum, a pirate-themed tavern and Victoria's oldest morgue (1859; visit on a ghost tour). It's also the headquarters for anti-whaling campaigners Sea Shepherd Australia.
