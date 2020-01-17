This former convent, dating back to 1863, is a rambling collection of ecclesiastical architecture that's home to a thriving arts community of galleries,…
Fitzroy, Collingwood & Abbotsford
A short tram ride from the centre delivers you to Melbourne's trendiest enclaves, where a flurry of cafes and restaurants continuously open and close; vinyl and midcentury furniture shops sit beside century-old pubs; and you can slurp ramen before heading to a divey live-music venue or gay club. Gentrification is rife in Fitzroy (Melbourne’s first suburb) and Collingwood, but surrounding government housing reminds millennial renters to appreciate their cold brew coffee. Beyond Collingwood is largely industrial Abbotsford, bordered by a scenic stretch of the Yarra River with ever more cafes.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Fitzroy, Collingwood & Abbotsford.
See
Abbotsford Convent
This former convent, dating back to 1863, is a rambling collection of ecclesiastical architecture that's home to a thriving arts community of galleries,…
See
Centre for Contemporary Photography
This not-for-profit centre exhibits contemporary photography across five gallery spaces. Shows traverse traditional techniques and the highly conceptual,…
See
Collingwood Children's Farm
The inner city melts away at this rustic riverside retreat that’s much beloved, and not just by children. There are frolicking farm animals that kids can…
See
Edinburgh Gardens
Established European elms line the tranquil walking paths of this 140-year-old parkland. A short walk from the main strip of North Fitzroy, these gardens…
See
Backwoods Gallery
Set up in 2010 by a team of Melbourne street artists, Backwoods Gallery promotes and exhibits works by mostly Australian artists – with a focus on urban…
See
Alcaston Gallery
Set in an imposing boom-style terrace, the Alcaston showcases international and Australian art, with a focus on the work of living Indigenous Australian…
See
James Makin Gallery
Set in an inspiring converted warehouse in the backstreets of Collingwood, the James Makin Gallery showcases innovative contemporary works by a largely…
See
Collingwood Farmers Market
This monthly farmers market, held right by the river, has everything from organic wild mushrooms and roses to freshly baked sourdough and tempting cheese…
See
Australian Galleries
Around since 1956s, this gallery in the backstreets of Collingwood showcases contemporary Australian art with monthly changing exhibitions. Across the…