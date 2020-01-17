Fitzroy, Collingwood & Abbotsford

A short tram ride from the centre delivers you to Melbourne's trendiest enclaves, where a flurry of cafes and restaurants continuously open and close; vinyl and midcentury furniture shops sit beside century-old pubs; and you can slurp ramen before heading to a divey live-music venue or gay club. Gentrification is rife in Fitzroy (Melbourne’s first suburb) and Collingwood, but surrounding government housing reminds millennial renters to appreciate their cold brew coffee. Beyond Collingwood is largely industrial Abbotsford, bordered by a scenic stretch of the Yarra River with ever more cafes.

Explore Fitzroy, Collingwood & Abbotsford

  • A

    Abbotsford Convent

    This former convent, dating back to 1863, is a rambling collection of ecclesiastical architecture that's home to a thriving arts community of galleries,…

  • C

    Centre for Contemporary Photography

    This not-for-profit centre exhibits contemporary photography across five gallery spaces. Shows traverse traditional techniques and the highly conceptual,…

  • C

    Collingwood Children's Farm

    The inner city melts away at this rustic riverside retreat that’s much beloved, and not just by children. There are frolicking farm animals that kids can…

  • E

    Edinburgh Gardens

    Established European elms line the tranquil walking paths of this 140-year-old parkland. A short walk from the main strip of North Fitzroy, these gardens…

  • B

    Backwoods Gallery

    Set up in 2010 by a team of Melbourne street artists, Backwoods Gallery promotes and exhibits works by mostly Australian artists – with a focus on urban…

  • A

    Alcaston Gallery

    Set in an imposing boom-style terrace, the Alcaston showcases international and Australian art, with a focus on the work of living Indigenous Australian…

  • J

    James Makin Gallery

    Set in an inspiring converted warehouse in the backstreets of Collingwood, the James Makin Gallery showcases innovative contemporary works by a largely…

  • C

    Collingwood Farmers Market

    This monthly farmers market, held right by the river, has everything from organic wild mushrooms and roses to freshly baked sourdough and tempting cheese…

  • A

    Australian Galleries

    Around since 1956s, this gallery in the backstreets of Collingwood showcases contemporary Australian art with monthly changing exhibitions. Across the…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Fitzroy, Collingwood & Abbotsford.

  • See

    Abbotsford Convent

    This former convent, dating back to 1863, is a rambling collection of ecclesiastical architecture that's home to a thriving arts community of galleries,…

  • See

    Centre for Contemporary Photography

    This not-for-profit centre exhibits contemporary photography across five gallery spaces. Shows traverse traditional techniques and the highly conceptual,…

  • See

    Collingwood Children's Farm

    The inner city melts away at this rustic riverside retreat that’s much beloved, and not just by children. There are frolicking farm animals that kids can…

  • See

    Edinburgh Gardens

    Established European elms line the tranquil walking paths of this 140-year-old parkland. A short walk from the main strip of North Fitzroy, these gardens…

  • See

    Backwoods Gallery

    Set up in 2010 by a team of Melbourne street artists, Backwoods Gallery promotes and exhibits works by mostly Australian artists – with a focus on urban…

  • See

    Alcaston Gallery

    Set in an imposing boom-style terrace, the Alcaston showcases international and Australian art, with a focus on the work of living Indigenous Australian…

  • See

    James Makin Gallery

    Set in an inspiring converted warehouse in the backstreets of Collingwood, the James Makin Gallery showcases innovative contemporary works by a largely…

  • See

    Collingwood Farmers Market

    This monthly farmers market, held right by the river, has everything from organic wild mushrooms and roses to freshly baked sourdough and tempting cheese…

  • See

    Australian Galleries

    Around since 1956s, this gallery in the backstreets of Collingwood showcases contemporary Australian art with monthly changing exhibitions. Across the…