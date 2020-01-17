A short tram ride from the centre delivers you to Melbourne's trendiest enclaves, where a flurry of cafes and restaurants continuously open and close; vinyl and midcentury furniture shops sit beside century-old pubs; and you can slurp ramen before heading to a divey live-music venue or gay club. Gentrification is rife in Fitzroy (Melbourne’s first suburb) and Collingwood, but surrounding government housing reminds millennial renters to appreciate their cold brew coffee. Beyond Collingwood is largely industrial Abbotsford, bordered by a scenic stretch of the Yarra River with ever more cafes.