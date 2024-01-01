Mount Beckworth Wines

Victoria

The husband-and-wife team here has been growing wine in the region for over 35 years. At weekends you can pop into their main-street enoteca for a tasting,

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Sovereign Hill

    Sovereign Hill

    19.89 MILES

    You’ll need to set aside at least half a day to visit this fascinating re-creation of Ballarat's 1860s gold-mining township. The site was mined in the…

  • Old Castlemaine Gaol.

    Old Castlemaine Gaol

    28.35 MILES

    Looming from its commanding hilltop location, the Old Castlemaine Gaol is the town's most notable historical landmark; dating from 1861, it closed its…

  • art gallery, Castlemaine, Victoria, Australia

    Castlemaine Art Museum

    28.45 MILES

    Housed in a superb art deco building, this gallery (established in 1913) features colonial and contemporary Australian art, including works by such well…

  • Art Gallery of Ballarat

    Art Gallery of Ballarat

    18.81 MILES

    Established in 1884 and moved to its current location in 1890, the Art Gallery of Ballarat is the oldest provincial gallery in Australia. The…

  • Red Duck Brewery & Kilderkin Distillery

    Red Duck Brewery & Kilderkin Distillery

    18.97 MILES

    These guys have been brewing craft beer since 2005 – way before it was cool – and continue today with ever-changing, inventive seasonal brews to…

  • Eureka Centre

    Eureka Centre

    19.49 MILES

    Standing on the commemorative site of the Eureka Rebellion, this modern museum focuses on the momentous 1854 Battle of the Eureka Stockade. Multimedia…

  • Mill

    Mill

    28.7 MILES

    Originally the Castlemaine Woollen Mills (1875), this red-brick industrial complex has been developed into one of the town's coolest precincts. It's worth…

  • Maryborough Railway Station

    Maryborough Railway Station

    16.91 MILES

    The town boasts plenty of impressive Victorian-era buildings, but Maryborough Railway Station leaves them all for dead. Built in 1892, the inordinately…

Nearby Victoria attractions

1. Bottle Museum

0.32 MILES

Definitely more interesting than it sounds, this bottle museum is located within a beautiful historic school (c 1881) and knitting mill. It has a…

2. Eastern Peake

5.55 MILES

A short drive north of Ballarat is this boutique family-run vineyard known for its pinots and chardonnays. The son, Owen Latta, has recently taken over,…

3. Café Sidra

9.76 MILES

A 20-minute drive north of Ballarat in the rural township of Learmonth, this weatherboard cafe occupies an 1860s ironmongery. It's popular primarily for…

6. Worsley Cottage

17.26 MILES

Built in 1894, the bluestone Worsley Cottage is the town's historical-society museum. Every room is furnished with period pieces, often donated by local…

7. Botanic Gardens

17.68 MILES

On the western side of the lake, Ballarat's beautiful and serene gardens were first planted in 1858. The 40 hectares include immaculately maintained rose…

8. Lavandula Swiss Italian Farm

17.87 MILES

Drop by this scenic Swiss-Italian farm to visit its gardens full of produce, watch the farm animals, take a stroll between lavender bushes and stay for…