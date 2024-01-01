The husband-and-wife team here has been growing wine in the region for over 35 years. At weekends you can pop into their main-street enoteca for a tasting,
Mount Beckworth Wines
Victoria
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
19.89 MILES
You’ll need to set aside at least half a day to visit this fascinating re-creation of Ballarat's 1860s gold-mining township. The site was mined in the…
28.35 MILES
Looming from its commanding hilltop location, the Old Castlemaine Gaol is the town's most notable historical landmark; dating from 1861, it closed its…
28.45 MILES
Housed in a superb art deco building, this gallery (established in 1913) features colonial and contemporary Australian art, including works by such well…
18.81 MILES
Established in 1884 and moved to its current location in 1890, the Art Gallery of Ballarat is the oldest provincial gallery in Australia. The…
Red Duck Brewery & Kilderkin Distillery
18.97 MILES
These guys have been brewing craft beer since 2005 – way before it was cool – and continue today with ever-changing, inventive seasonal brews to…
19.49 MILES
Standing on the commemorative site of the Eureka Rebellion, this modern museum focuses on the momentous 1854 Battle of the Eureka Stockade. Multimedia…
28.7 MILES
Originally the Castlemaine Woollen Mills (1875), this red-brick industrial complex has been developed into one of the town's coolest precincts. It's worth…
16.91 MILES
The town boasts plenty of impressive Victorian-era buildings, but Maryborough Railway Station leaves them all for dead. Built in 1892, the inordinately…
Nearby Victoria attractions
0.32 MILES
Definitely more interesting than it sounds, this bottle museum is located within a beautiful historic school (c 1881) and knitting mill. It has a…
5.55 MILES
A short drive north of Ballarat is this boutique family-run vineyard known for its pinots and chardonnays. The son, Owen Latta, has recently taken over,…
9.76 MILES
A 20-minute drive north of Ballarat in the rural township of Learmonth, this weatherboard cafe occupies an 1860s ironmongery. It's popular primarily for…
4. Museum of Australian History & Art Gallery
16.89 MILES
At the northern end of Maryborough Railway Station, this museum and gallery displays Aboriginal artefacts, gold-rush relics and pieces sourced from local…
5. Maryborough Railway Station
16.91 MILES
The town boasts plenty of impressive Victorian-era buildings, but Maryborough Railway Station leaves them all for dead. Built in 1892, the inordinately…
17.26 MILES
Built in 1894, the bluestone Worsley Cottage is the town's historical-society museum. Every room is furnished with period pieces, often donated by local…
17.68 MILES
On the western side of the lake, Ballarat's beautiful and serene gardens were first planted in 1858. The 40 hectares include immaculately maintained rose…
8. Lavandula Swiss Italian Farm
17.87 MILES
Drop by this scenic Swiss-Italian farm to visit its gardens full of produce, watch the farm animals, take a stroll between lavender bushes and stay for…