Manicured Double Bay, an emblem of Sydney's wealthy Eastern Suburbs, is a bastion of blue-rinse ladies and flashy, nouveau-riche types. There's a lively shopping scene here, and plenty of bars and restaurants. Immediately to the west, Edgecliff is a nondescript transport hub centred on New South Head Rd, sheltering the moneyed mansions of very upmarket Darling Point. To the east, Point Piper is similarly exclusive.