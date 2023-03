Southeast of Manly’s centre, this enormous Gothic Revival college (1889) lords over the rooftops from its hillside position. It used to be a seminary but is now a management college; it doubled as Jay Gatsby's house for Baz Luhrmann's 2013 film version of The Great Gatsby. You can roam the grounds and admire the building from outside.

Australian PM Tony Abbott (in office 2013–15) was a student here in the 1980s, which gave rise to his nickname, the Mad Monk.