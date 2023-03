The quickest route from the Manly ferry terminal to Manly’s ocean beach is along the Corso, a part-pedestrian mall lined with surf shops, pubs and sushi bars. Kids splash around in the fountains and spaced-out surfies shuffle back to the ferry after a hard day carving up the swell.

If you need some surfboard wax, you’re in the right place, but don’t expect to see much Sydney glamour here – the mood is suburban and relaxed.