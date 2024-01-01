Fairy Bower Beach

Indulge your mermaid fantasies (the more seemly ones at least) in the pretty, triangular ocean pool set into the rocky shoreline here. The life-size sea nymphs of Helen Leete's bronze sculpture Oceanides (1997) stand on the edge, washed by the surf. Fairy Bower is best reached by the promenade heading around Manly Beach's southern headland.
