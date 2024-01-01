King Street Wharf

Darling Harbour & Pyrmont

The central one of three major developments along the east side of Darling Harbour, this is a modern metallic affair in three sections. Below plush apartments and office space, there's a string of waterfront bars and restaurants, and several operators of water-based tours and cruises. It's a fine spot for an alfresco drink or bite on a sunny day.

Nearby Darling Harbour & Pyrmont attractions

1. Wild Life Sydney Zoo

0.15 MILES

Complementing its sister and neighbour, Sea Life, this surprisingly capacious complex houses an impressive collection of Australian native reptiles,…

2. Madame Tussauds

0.16 MILES

In this celebrity-obsessed age, it's hardly surprising that Madame Tussauds' hyperrealistic waxwork dummies are just as popular now as when the eponymous…

3. Sydney Sea Life Aquarium

0.16 MILES

As well as regular tanks, this impressive complex has large pools that you can walk through – safely enclosed in Perspex tunnels – as an intimidating…

4. Barangaroo South

0.21 MILES

The latest product of Sydney's port redevelopment is this extension of the CBD's officeland. There are three rather lofty skyscrapers and pedestrian…

5. Australian National Maritime Museum

0.22 MILES

Beneath a soaring roof, the Maritime Museum sails through Australia’s inextricable relationship with the sea. Exhibitions range from Indigenous canoes to…

6. Wynyard Park

0.28 MILES

Above Wynyard train station is this rare wedge of downtown greenery. Surrounded by skyscrapers and spindly plane trees, it has a certain Manhattan vibe to…

7. Cockle Bay Wharf

0.3 MILES

The showpiece of the innovative redevelopment of the southeastern corner of Darling Harbour in the late 1990s, this bar and restaurant precinct occupies…

8. St Philip’s Church

0.3 MILES

Completed in 1856 by architect Edmund Blacket in High Victorian Gothic style, St Philip’s is the latest incarnation of a line descending from Sydney’s…