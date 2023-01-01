Complementing its sister and neighbour, Sea Life, this surprisingly capacious complex houses an impressive collection of Australian native reptiles, butterflies, spiders, snakes and mammals (including koalas and a walk-through kangaroo area). The nocturnal section is particularly good, bringing out the extrovert in the quolls, potoroos, echidnas and possums. The up-close look at a sizeable saltwater croc is also memorable, while upstairs visitors queue for cute koala selfies (from $25). Talks through the day fill you in on key species.

Tickets are cheaper online. There's a bewildering variety of passes that include admission here with other attractions run by the same company, including Madame Tussauds, Sydney Tower Eye and Sea Life.