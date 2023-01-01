The latest product of Sydney's port redevelopment is this extension of the CBD's officeland. There are three rather lofty skyscrapers and pedestrian alleys beneath, busy with corporate types rushing about, coffee in hand. On the harbourfront itself is a handsome promenade with lots of decent bars and restaurants, merging into the similar King Street Wharf and Cockle Bay strips to the south. The food is generally better at Barangaroo than the other two. There's a major ferry stop here, too.