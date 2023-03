While this family-owned, tropical-themed aquarium has plenty of fish, turtles and beautiful artefacts on display, it's Cassius, the world's largest croc in captivity, that is the star attraction; the 5.5m saltie is believed to be more than 110 years old. Cassius and pals are fed daily at 10.30am and 1.30pm, which is when you'll see the most activity. Your ticket entitles you to re-entry throughout the day.