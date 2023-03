Bundaberg’s biggest claim to fame is the iconic Bundaberg Rum: you’ll see the brand's unmistakable polar bear on billboards and bumper stickers all over town. Choose from either a self-guided tour through the museum or a guided tour of the distillery, which commenced production in 1889. Tours depart on the hour, and both include a tasting for the over-18-year-olds. Wear closed shoes.