Mon Repos Turtle Centre

The largest population of marine turtles on Australia's east coast arrives on the beach at Mon Repos every summer, the pregnant loggerheads dragging themselves ashore to lay between November and January, and the hatchlings struggling out of the sand and towards the sea eight weeks later. The beach is off-limits to humans from 6pm to 6am in this period, but you can see the tiny testudines do their thing from 7pm in guided Turtle Encounters (adult/child $27/14, bookings essential).

The centre, open daily during turtle season, houses illuminating displays on the turtles and their environment. The Turtle Tales immersive theatre costs adult/child $13/9.