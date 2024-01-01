Alexandra Park & Zoo

This lovely sprawling park beside the Burnett River holds plenty of shady trees, flower beds, old cannon, a rotunda and swaths of green lawn for a waterside picnic. There’s also a small, free zoo, where you can see lace monitors, cotton-top tamarins, dingoes, emus and other fauna from 8.30am to 4.45pm

Nearby Fraser Island & the Fraser Coast attractions

1. Bundaberg Regional Arts Gallery

0.33 MILES

Known by the acronym BRAG, this small (and vividly purple) gallery has surprisingly good exhibitions, representing the local area and various 20th-century…

2. Hinkler Hall of Aviation

1.05 MILES

Sitting in Bundaberg's Botanical Gardens, this modern glass-and-steel museum brings aviation to life through multimedia exhibits, six refurbished aircraft…

3. Bundaberg Rum Distillery

1.72 MILES

Bundaberg’s biggest claim to fame is the iconic Bundaberg Rum: you’ll see the brand's unmistakable polar bear on billboards and bumper stickers all over…

4. Bundaberg Barrel

2.56 MILES

Bundaberg's nonalcoholic ginger beer and other soft drinks aren't as famous as Bundy Rum, but they run a deserved close second. Visit the Barrel to take…

5. Mon Repos Turtle Centre

7.79 MILES

The largest population of marine turtles on Australia's east coast arrives on the beach at Mon Repos every summer, the pregnant loggerheads dragging…

6. Burrum Coast National Park

24.01 MILES

Shifting between a lowland vegetation of stringybark trees, dense mangroves and flat coastal dunes, Burrum Coast National Park is a popular spot for…

8. Old Pharmacy Museum

25.85 MILES

The Old Pharmacy was an operational apothecary's shop between 1894 to 1982, and also functioned as the town dentist, vet, optician and local photographer…