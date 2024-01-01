This lovely sprawling park beside the Burnett River holds plenty of shady trees, flower beds, old cannon, a rotunda and swaths of green lawn for a waterside picnic. There’s also a small, free zoo, where you can see lace monitors, cotton-top tamarins, dingoes, emus and other fauna from 8.30am to 4.45pm
Alexandra Park & Zoo
Fraser Island & the Fraser Coast
1.72 MILES
Bundaberg’s biggest claim to fame is the iconic Bundaberg Rum: you’ll see the brand's unmistakable polar bear on billboards and bumper stickers all over…
7.79 MILES
The largest population of marine turtles on Australia's east coast arrives on the beach at Mon Repos every summer, the pregnant loggerheads dragging…
24.01 MILES
Shifting between a lowland vegetation of stringybark trees, dense mangroves and flat coastal dunes, Burrum Coast National Park is a popular spot for…
Childers Palace Memorial & Art Gallery
25.83 MILES
Fifteen backpackers tragically died when the hostel that once operated here was consumed by a deliberately-lit fire in 2000. The two-storey balconied…
2.56 MILES
Bundaberg's nonalcoholic ginger beer and other soft drinks aren't as famous as Bundy Rum, but they run a deserved close second. Visit the Barrel to take…
1.05 MILES
Sitting in Bundaberg's Botanical Gardens, this modern glass-and-steel museum brings aviation to life through multimedia exhibits, six refurbished aircraft…
25.85 MILES
The Old Pharmacy was an operational apothecary's shop between 1894 to 1982, and also functioned as the town dentist, vet, optician and local photographer…
Bundaberg Regional Arts Gallery
0.33 MILES
Known by the acronym BRAG, this small (and vividly purple) gallery has surprisingly good exhibitions, representing the local area and various 20th-century…
