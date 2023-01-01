Brisbane Water National Park

Bordering the Hawkesbury River, 9km southwest of Gosford, this park, despite its name, is mostly sandstone outcrops and forest, with only a short Brisbane Water frontage. It's famed for its explosions of spring wildflowers and Guringai stone engravings, the most impressive gallery of which is the Bulgandry Aboriginal Engraving Site, 3km south of the Pacific Hwy on Woy Woy Rd. A favourite retreat for Sydneysiders is the pretty village of Pearl Beach, on the southeastern edge of the park.

Various short walking and mountain-biking trails are available in the park, which also has mangroves that are home to swamp wallabies, platypuses and the rare yellow-bellied gliding possum.