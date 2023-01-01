At this spectacular park, short walking trails lead to isolated beaches and dramatic lookouts from where you can experience the annual whale migration between June and November. There are campgrounds ($24 to $34 for two people) at Little Beach, Putty Beach and Tallow Beach; book ahead. Only the Putty Beach site has drinkable water. From Putty Beach, the Bouddi Coastal Walk runs eight easy and picturesque kilometres to Macmasters Beach. There are also good mountain-biking options in the park.

A small information kiosk opens in the park at weekends (11am to 3pm).