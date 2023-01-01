This historic sandstone lighthouse (1881) sits at the northern tip of the Northern Beaches in an annexe of Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park. You've got two route options – shorter stairs or a winding, convict-built track – for the steep hike to the top, but majestic views across Pittwater and down the peninsula are worth the effort. On Sundays short tours (adult/child $5/2) run half-hourly from 11am to 3pm; no need to book. The top is also good for whale watching.

The route starts from the car park in the reserve at the northern end of Palm Beach, runs along the beach on the Pittwater side and then up the hill. There are no toilets at the top.