Flanked by the Tian Shan mountains, Kazakhstan’s former capital and current largest city, Almaty, is the obvious jumping off point to explore the vast country. Here, adventure is found just outside the micro-districts, or neighborhoods. Space is a funny concept in Kazakhstan, and most day trips here require a few hours in the car.

Let the melodies of the whistling dunes in Altyn Emel National Park guide your next move, or puzzle over the petroglyphs in Tamgaly Tas, which holds the secrets of the nomadic tribes that once wandered here across the steppes as endless as the wind.

1. Hike through the Gorelnik Gorge to waterfalls

Travel time: 1 to 1.5 hours

South of Almaty lie the Trans-Ili Alatau mountains, part of the Tian Shan range. The vast Ile-Alatau Park is located between 20 and 50km (12 and 31 miles) from the city, depending on where you choose to enter the park from.

The Gorelnik Gorge is home to an out-and-back hike to the Gorelnik waterfalls. Water flows down a cascade of smaller waterfalls, weaving through mossy rocks. From the trailhead, it’s about 3.6km (2.2 miles) to the falls, with 650m (2132ft) elevation gain. Experienced hikers can head to the top of Kumbel mountain from here or Titov peak (3850m/12,631ft). Titov peak doesn’t require mountaineering equipment but should be climbed with care – the ascent is rocky and steep.

Big Almaty Lake is one of the easiest day trips to do from Almaty. Max Zolotukhin/Getty Images

2. Chill out among beautiful scenery at Big Almaty Lake

Travel time: 1 hour

Only an hour from the city, Big Almaty Lake is one of the most picturesque spots near Almaty. It’s a busy place for a wilderness day trip, but with good reason: the turquoise lake reflects the snow-capped peaks towering above. Easily accessible from the center of town via bus, the last kilometers to the lake need to be done by foot or by private taxi. The taxi costs less than €5 from the bus stop.

The area around Big Almaty Lake is a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts. Hiking trails of varying difficulty levels wind around the lake and into the surrounding landscape. In winter, parts of the lake freeze over, and the snowy wonderland requires some effort but the views are sublime. Visiting on a weekend? Expect a crowd.

3. Go birding in Kim-Asar Gorge

Travel time: 1 hour

Kazakhstan as a destination should be at the top of birdwatcher’s visit lists. Migratory species and annual nesters take shelter in the Kim-Asar gorge, also part of the Ile-Alatau Park.

Birders might spot booted and golden eagles, Eurasian hobbys (a type of falcon), bearded vultures, a smorgasbord of kites and tits, and warblers galore. According to birdwatching guide Bastien Chaix, who works with Silk Road Birding, from April to June is the best time to go birding here. Spotting the endangered Himalayan snowcock is also a possibility if you’re lucky.

Walk the dunes at Altyn Emel National Park and listen out for the music created by the wind. Temir Shintemirov/Shutterstock

4. Hear the Singing Dunes in Altyn Emel National Park

Travel time: 2.5 to 3 hours

On the longer side of the day trip, a visit to Altyn Emel National Park should not be missed on a trip to Kazakhstan. Here you’ll find the Singing Barkharn Dunes. About 3km (1.8 miles) long, most visitors just stop at the southern end of the dunes, but you can walk a little further and when the wind is right, hear their song.

The grains of pure volcanic sand were blown here more than 10,000 years ago, and the dunes don’t change their shape thanks to the mountains surrounding them on all sides. Reaching as high as 150m (492ft) into the air, their hum is a lingering and throaty melody that reminds you of the hum of nomadic throat singers.

5. Visit the protected wilderness of Turgen Gorge

Travel time: 2 hours

More than worth the drive, Turgen Gorge is a less-frequented branch of the Ile-Alatau Park. In 2022, a visitor welcome center opened up, dedicated to guiding visitors, but also helping keep the protected areas of the park untouched. It’s worth a stop to pick up maps and buy locally produced souvenirs.

The gorge is narrow at many points, carved by the rushing Turgen River. A series of waterfalls are the main attraction here. From the visitor center, a short hiking path to Medvezhiy waterfall is only 2.5km-round trip (1.5 mile). But the real crown of Turgen Gorge is the 55m (180ft) Buzgul waterfall, also called Kayraksy waterfall, about a 5-hour round trip hike.

Wander among red and orange rock formations in Charyn Canyon. Daniel Kreher/Getty Images

6. Follow hiking and biking trails through Charyn Canyon

Travel time: 4 hours

Charyn National Park, about four hours from Almaty, is like a fairy tale dictated by nature has come to life. Most visitors on guided tours will enter the park via the paved road at the Valley of Castles. Here is a family-friendly hiking trail, with fabulous red and orange rock formations towering over the trail. At the end of the trail is an eco park and a small restaurant.

If you can make this trip overnight, stay at one of the yurt camps in the eco park, and explore the area. You’ll need a 4WD or a mountain bike, but the real opportunities to be surprised by nature can be found in Temizlik, Bestamak or Uzunbulal canyons. There are plenty of trails, though none are marked, so save a GPS point of where you left the car!

7. Ponder the Petroglyphs of Tamgaly Tas

Travel time: 2.5 hours

On the banks of the Ili River, explore Tamgaly Tas, known for its ancient rock carvings (petroglyphs) and Buddhist inscriptions. The oldest petroglyphs date back to the second millennium BCE, and more than 5000 decorate this open-air temple.

Visitors can spend time walking among the ancient rock carvings and inscriptions, learning about the history and significance of the site. For the more adventurous, the rocky outcrops in the area might attract climbers, but bring your own gear to equip the route.

8. Spend the day by Issyk Lake

Travel time: 2.5 to 3 hours

Issyk Lake is busy on the weekends, but for a family day trip during the week, there isn’t anything better. It’s everything an alpine lake should be: surrounded by forests and mountains with sparkling milky-blue waters. Once a natural lake, it flooded following a dam burst in the '60s, claiming hundreds of lives. Today the dam has been restored and a memorial museum open to the public remembers the tragedy.

You’ll need a car to get to Issyk Lake, but it's worth noting that the parking lot is about 500m (1640ft) from the lake’s shores. There are also a couple of hiking trails around the lake and designated picnic areas. Thrillseekers can take a guided glide over the Issyk Gorge with the nearby paragliding company (we recommend booking through Kolsai Tours, an English-speaking tour group).