Imagine summer in Italy and you might picture the Amalfi Coast and the Salento peninsula in Puglia. Both offer beautiful beaches, delicious food, endless golden sun shining down on picturesque villages where time seems to have stood still. Over the years, these places have attracted more and more people from all over the world wanting to experience their charm. And, of course, both regions are gorgeous, but the great number of visitors can make it difficult for everyone – particularly the people who live there – to enjoy their time.

Fortunately, the South of Italy is a treasure trove of bucket list-worthy locations, with many remaining relatively undiscovered. Tropea – located in Calabria, the region sitting at the point of Italy’s boot – is a town of fewer than 6000 people on the Costa degli Dei, or “shore of the gods”. With a name like that, you know your visit is going to be time well spent. Here’s why you should consider it for your next vacation under the Italian sun.

Why visit Tropea now?

Tropea is secluded and quiet, away from the major sea routes of the area, but with all the picturesque streets, beaches and beauty of an Italian seaside vacation. Its animated events and concerts keep it lively, and it is the perfect base for exploring the history-rich region of Calabria. The town's relative anonymity as a place is ironic, as Tropea onions – a red-peeled, sweeter type of onion – are a fixture in many Italian homes.

The beach within the cave at Grotta del Palombaro. graemenicholson/Getty Images

Tropea’s best experiences

From soaking up the sun on a beach to wandering around winding medieval streets, here’s our pick of the best things to do in Tropea.

Relax on some of Italy's most beautiful beaches

If you come to Tropea to enjoy some well-deserved dolce far niente (doing sweet nothing) under the sun, then you’ll be delighted by the beaches of fine sand overlooking crystalline waters.

The Spiaggia della Rotonda is hands down one of the most popular beaches in the town. Like most beaches in Italy, part of it belongs to a beach club where you have to pay to use the amenities, such as the beach umbrellas, loungers and bar. The rest of the beach is free to use, so just bring your towel and lay it down under the sun.

The smaller Spiaggia del Cannone is another breathtaking spot. Located in a quiet cove not too far away from Spiaggia della Rotonda, this is the perfect place to go if you're looking for some peace. There’s no beach club here, so bring everything you might need with you.

Find your way to Grotta del Palombaro

The Grotta del Palombaro is one of the most famous locations in Tropea, a small cave with an even smaller beach located right in front of it. It makes you feel as if you are stepping into a swashbuckling pirate story, even though its less glamorous name refers to the great number of pigeons (palumbi in local dialect) that make their nests here.

You can reach the Grotta on foot via a rocky path that goes down from Santa Maria dell’Isola, but most people prefer to do it with a small boat or even by swimming from Spiaggia della Rotonda. Nearby, watch as groups of local kids dare each other to dive into the sea from the rocks above – it's a test of courage and a testament to the kind of freedom only an Italian summer can bring.

Santa Maria dell’Isola, the cliff-top church in Tropea. Photosbypatrik/Shutterstock

Hike to a cliff-top church

If you decide that you’ve had enough sun and sea for a day and want to dive into Tropea's history and art, then make a visit to the church of Santa Maria dell’Isola. The sanctuary is built on a cliff that used to be completely surrounded by the sea back in the Middle Ages, making it the perfect place for spiritual solitude and religious contemplation.

Now reachable on foot, it's quite the trek to climb all the steps leading up to the sanctuary itself. Consider visiting when the sun is either rising or setting, both to get a respite from the heat, but also to enjoy some truly spectacular views of the surrounding Mediterranean Sea.

Eat at the best local restaurants and taverns

Not to lean too much into the stereotype, but a list of things to do in any given Italian location wouldn’t be complete without mentioning the local food. Of course, being a seaside town, fish is on almost everything on every menu. Visit Incipit Restaurant, located around the center of Tropea, for a taste of traditional cuisine with a modern twist. Book ahead for a spot at the unique Osteria della Cipolla Rossa, a tiny family-run tavern that operates without any modern equipment and serves a different menu of traditional foods alongside wine tasting each day.

For grab-and-go panini, check out Enogastronomia Lorenzo. Open from April to September, it’s both a shop and an eatery selling food-based souvenirs to bring home as well as whatever you need for lunch. For evening drinks, try Al Migliarese, which is technically a restaurant, but serves excellent cocktails, making it the best place to sip on something fresh to finish your day.

The coastlines of Lipari and Vulcano islands, part of the Aeolian archipelago. luiginifosi/Getty Images

Take a day trip to the Aeolian Islands

The Aeolian Islands lay in the middle of the Mediterranean a couple of hours out of Tropea, and there are plenty of tours that can take you around this gorgeous archipelago for a day. Home to two of the four active volcanoes in Italy – Stromboli and Vulcano – there are absolutely breathtaking volcanic landscapes to explore here across seven islands. They might not be as historically famous or as large as Mt Vesuvius or Mt Etna, but they sure do leave quite the impression. For excursions contact CST Tropea, which offers a wide range of options from simple tours of the islands to trekking adventures up Vulcano and Stromboli.

Where to stay in Tropea

Just like any other seaside location, rooms in the center of town and those with sea views are more costly. Still, it’s worth staying in a place where you can reasonably reach the sea on foot, especially if you don’t have your own means of transportation (local transport has a limited timetable and is not always reliable).

One of the most famous hotels in Tropea is the beautiful Hotel Rocca della Sena, with its large terrace and private beach. Lovers of boutique hotels should check out Sui Generis Tropea Luxury Rooms, with its 10 unique rooms. For something more low-key but equally comfortable, try B&B Kamalei, some 20 minutes away from Tropea’s main beaches.

How to get to Tropea

Lamezia Terme International Airport is 1 hour away from Tropea. While it is an international airport, you may need to land first at one of Italy's major airports, such as Rome or Milan, and take a connecting flight from there. To get to town from the airport, board a train to Lamezia Terme station and change for Tropea (€6.50 one way), or take a more expensive taxi.

By train, Tropea is around 2 hours away from both Catanzaro and Reggio Calabria (€7.40 one way). Bear in mind though that Italian train services are not particularly reliable – even more so in the south – meaning that your 2 hours could turn into a lot longer. Keep an open schedule and an open mind, and check the official Trenitalia site frequently for possible delays.