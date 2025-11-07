For years, I have dreamed of visiting Vietnam. The food and landscape have always called to me, and in fall 2025 I finally did it. I recently spent 10 days traveling throughout the country with my mom and boyfriend, thanks to Lonely Planet Journeys. We began in Hanoi, followed by a few days in Lan Ha Bay and Hoi An, concluding our trip with a visit to Ho Chi Minh City and the Mekong Delta.

These 10 days were magical and rather intense. It was a trip that will stay with me forever. Oscillating weather that ranges from typhoons and flooded streets to bright sunny days where the heat never seems to dissipate. Food with flavors that shock and impress. Cities where the energy is palpable. Quiet rice fields where all you can hear is the sound of your bike wheels turning beneath you.

The trip was also long, so I will take you through my three favorite days. The full itinerary of our adventure can be found here. Or if you prefer to spend more time on the water try this Mekong River Cruise.

How to get there: We flew EVA Air for our journey from New York to Vietnam, which is a great option for such a long-haul flight. I had the pleasure of being upgraded to premium economy by EVA Air, which made the 20-hour flight an actually pleasant experience. Think roomy seat, quality meals and care kits including your very own eye mask and slippers. Five stars in the sky.

How to get from the airport: We had a car waiting for us, but in major cities, use the Grab app, which is Vietnam’s version of Uber/Lyft.

Getting around town: In major cities, I recommend using a car/taxi. For rural towns like Hoi An, we used bicycles to get around. If you plan to hop on a motorbike, I suggest having a driver, as this activity can be wildly dangerous for inexperienced drivers.

Where to stay: In Hanoi, we stayed at the spacious Q Hotel; in Lan Ha Bay, we were aboard the Sena Cruises; and in Ho Chi Minh City, at Bach Suites, which was fabulous and featured a rooftop pool. In the Mekong Delta, we stayed at Jardin du Mekong, a dreamy homestay.

What to pack: Vietnam is hot and humid, but most people keep themselves covered to avoid the rather intense sun. Light breathable clothing is ideal.

Left: Lunch at Pho Ông Thành. Chamidae Ford/Lonely Planet Right: Train street in Hanoi. Avinash Gatreddi/Shutterstock

Left: Chamidae and her family on train street in Hanoi. Chamidae Ford/Lonely Planet Right: Dinner at Phở Cuốn 31. Chamidae Ford/Lonely Planet

Day 1: Hanoi

How to spend the day

To start our trip, we went on a guided walking tour of Hanoi to get the lay of the land. Our first stop was the iconic train street, a narrow road lined with restaurants where a train passes through three to 10 times a day (check the schedule), and you must be squished into a restaurant to avoid being mowed over by the train.

Afterward, we walked through the city, dodging motorbikes and marveling at how lush the city was, to the Hao Lo Prison. We learned the dark and torturous history of the prison, which was used by the French and the Vietnamese.

Afternoon

Initially, our plan was to visit the Temple of Literature, but due to an incoming typhoon, the city flooded in just 30 minutes. Instead, we waded through the water to take refuge in Pho Ông Thành for a steaming bowl of beef pho. It was absolutely fantastic. I discovered in Hanoi that there is a difference between Northern and Southern Pho, and the kind you find in the US is typically Southern, filled with sauces and garnishes. In Hanoi, the broth is lighter and simpler, allowing the beef to take center stage in the dish.

We called a car and ventured over Café Giảng to try Vietnamese egg coffee. This local delicacy originated during WWII, when the Vietnamese did not have access to milk for their coffee, and an inventive bartender by the name of Nguyễn Văn Giảng created this substitute.

On our rainy walk back to the hotel, we stumbled across an unmarked temple, which we entered and had the opportunity to learn about the various altars and the significance of the gifts left.

Dinner

For dinner, we walked over to Phở Cuốn 31, where we had beef and herbs wrapped in rice noodles, a banana flower salad, a beef stew with fried rice noodles (my favorite) and frog legs.

Left: Vietnamese boats on the Thu Bon River in Hội An's old town. Asia Evtyshok/Shutterstock Right: Indigo dyeing at the home of artist Le Thuy. Chamidae Ford/Lonely Planet

Day 2: Hội An

Hội An, once a thriving port, is now known for its immaculately preserved old town filled with leather and tailor shops.

How to spend the day

Bright and early, we embarked on our bicycling excursion through Hội An’s countryside. First, we wandered through the daily market in Old Town, where I bought rose apples, which I loved but cannot find in the US. Afterward, we biked across the bridge out of town and into the farmlands for a tour of the countryside.

As we pedaled past the rice paddies, we spotted water buffalo and cows before we stopped by a local rice noodle maker's home. We got to try making rice noodles ourselves, from grinding the rice to cooking the noodles and learning the trick to cutting them for dishes like pho.

We hopped back on our bikes and headed to the river for a ride in one of the traditional basket boats, which are made from coconut. The boats and their circular shape require a paddling technique in a figure 8 shape to move forward.

Our time on the boat was followed by a visit to a local family that weaves mats typically used for sleeping. The process is methodical, requiring a steady rhythm and meticulous attention to detail.

After a short siesta, we went on a walking tour of Hội An, where we visited Phúc Kiến Temple, a Chinese temple built in the 17th century as a gathering place for Chinese residents. Afterward, we stopped by the Museum of Folk Culture to learn about local customs, from dating to dining. Peckish, we ordered a bahn mi from Bánh Mì Phượng, a famous spot where the chef and travel documentarian Anthony Bourdain once dined.

We wrapped the day's activities with a visit to the home of Le Thuy, a renowned local artist, where we learned about indigo dyeing and she taught us how to make our own scarves to take home.

Evening

In the evening, we biked back into the old town, where I went for a fitting of my boots I was getting custom-made at a leather shop. After, we headed over to Morning Glory restaurant, where we enjoyed another banana flower salad with duck, a banh mi, and a perfectly cooked chicken thigh.

Afterward, we stopped by Hem, a moody cocktail bar where I tried the MSG Martini. (I can’t help but hunt for a martini in every city I visit.) During our stay, the Mid-Autumn Festival was taking place, and throughout the streets, boys and young men were performing for the holiday. The boys dress in costume and perform the lion dance in the streets and businesses to lively drumming. We stopped to watch the festivities on our way back to the hotel.









Chamidae eating dumplings in Ho Chi Minh City. Chamidae Ford/Lonely Planet

Day 3: Ho Chi Minh City

Afternoon

After we arrived in Ho Chi Minh City, we grabbed food at Phở 2000 to fuel up for some sightseeing. First, we made a visit to Ben Thanh Market, where I bought some ceramic hand-painted chopsticks. Then we checked out the city's famed Saigon Central Post Office and the Independence Palace, where the president of Vietnam lived until the end of the Vietnam War.

We ended our tour with a visit to the War Remnants Museum, which gives an unfiltered look at many of the war crimes that the US committed during the Vietnam War, and the long-lasting impacts of Agent Orange on the people and children of Vietnam.

Evening

We began our night by hopping on the back of vintage Vespas for a food tour around town.

It was exhilarating. We were flying through the city with the wind brushing over our faces, immersed in the throngs of residents all going about their days. I found it really helped me feel a part of the city and experience what it truly feels like to live in Ho Chi Minh. First up on our tour, we grabbed dim sum from a street cart before walking to a nearby sugar cane juice stand, where we ordered the juice infused with pineapple.

Then we visited Banh Chuoi HT, which serves fried bananas sprinkled with black sesame seeds. It was fantastic. For our main dish, we tried the regional favorite, bánh xèo, a crepe-like pancake filled with shrimp and pork that you wrap in lettuce or mustard greens and dip in a light-flavored sauce.

For our final dish of the evening, our guide took us to his favorite bahn mi spot, run by an older man who had been crafting these sandwiches for decades. It was truly the best bahn mi I had on the trip.

After dark

Later in the evening, we went to a show at the Saigon Opera House. A O is a production that weaves storytelling of Vietnam's history with acrobatics. It was an exciting experience reminiscent of Cirque du Soleil.

Afterward, we enjoyed a night on the town, where we headed to Firkin Bar, a whiskey and cigar lounge with fantastic food. We also hopped over to Lost, another beautiful bar in the city.

